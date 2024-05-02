California superintendent fired for ridiculous threats to student softball players

Mike Bedigan
The superintendent of a California school district has been fired after allegedly threatening students who she believed did not clap “loud enough” for her daughter at an annual softball awards ceremony.

Dr Marian Phelps was dismissed by the  Poway Unified School District’s board, following claims she peddled a bizarre “conspiracy” that other players on the Del Norte High School sports team had not applauded sufficiently and sought to “bully and intimidate” them.

The decision to fire Dr Phelps was announced following a closed board session on Monday 30 April. It followed an investigation launched in November into her conduct, which included interviews with 41 witnesses and others with first-hand knowledge of the alleged incidents.

“The Board voted unanimously to terminate for cause Dr Phelps’ Employment Agreement and services as Superintendent of Poway Unified School District, effective immediately,” a statement from the school read.

“Based on her conduct, as revealed to the Board through the investigation, the Board has lost all confidence and trust in Dr Phelps’ ability to continue to serve as Superintendent.”

A civil lawsuit against Dr Marian Phelps claimed she peddled a ‘conspiracy’ that other players on the Del Norte High School sports team had not applauded sufficiently for her daughter and sought to ‘bully and intimidate’ them (NBC San Diego)
Dr Phelps also faces a civil lawsuit, brought by a student, identified as Jane Doe.

The original complaint against Dr Phelps, obtained by The Independent, accused her of constructing a false narrative that Jane Doe had bullied her own daughter, identified as “JP”.

Both Jane Doe and the plaintiff’s daughter were pitchers on the Del Norte High School softball team, which Dr Phelps “unilaterally perceive[d] to be an intense rivalry” between the two, according to the complaint.

“It appears that Superintendent Marian Phelps’ ultimate goal is to hinder Plaintiff from competing for pitching time with her daughter or prevent her from playing on the softball team altogether,” the documents read.

As a result, the girl was barred from extracurricular activities for her senior year, which included playing for the softball team, as well as dances, field trips, student clubs, activities and graduation, the lawsuit said.

Dr Phelps was accused of giving the student and her parents less than a day to sign an "Other Means of Correction Contract" agreeing to the discipline.

The former superintendent’s alleged campaign of intimidation came to a head, the complaint stated, following an annual banquet celebration for the softball team in May 2023, during which player awards were handed out.

During the event, which was attended by parents and players, Dr Phelps’ daughter was awarded the most valuable player prize for the high school varsity softball team.

Dr Phelps denied allegations of bullying the students, including that she had threatened to revoke their graduation privileges (NBC San Diego)
“Not that anyone was required to do so, [but] there was resounding support from those in attendance who cheered and/or clapped for JP as she received her award. Other players received applause and cheers while they accepted other awards,” the complaint stated.

“Superintendent Marian Phelps and her daughter were seemingly disgruntled as they felt her daughter… did not receive loud enough applause compared to other players accepting awards. She apparently felt others were obligated to clap more enthusiastically for her daughter.”

Following the ceremony’s conclusion, Dr Phelps allegedly texted another student (MA) and kept them on the phone for around 30 minutes until midnight, during which time she threatened to have Jane Doe transferred to another school and revoke the graduation privileges of the entire softball team.

“MA did not admit to or ever state that a conspiracy to not clap for JP ever existed,” the complaint stated.

In an interview with NBC San Diego, Dr Phelps denied the claims against her.

“I’ve never threatened any student, I never would. I’ve never talked to any student about making threats about them not graduating,” she said.

A phone number listed for Dr Phelps was disconnected. The Independent has attempted to contact her via email.

Contact details for Dr Phelps no longer appear on the Poway Unified School District website, though The Independent has also contacted them for further comment. An interim superintendent has already been appointed.

