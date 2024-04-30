California's population grew in 2023 for first time since 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The population of California grew last year for the first time since 2020, thanks to a drop in mortality and a rebound in legal foreign immigration, the state's Department of Finance said on Tuesday.

The population rose by 67,000 people or 0.17 percent in 2023 to a total of 39,128,162, the highest of any U.S. state.

Foreign legal immigration produced a net gain of 114,200 people in 2023, compared to 90,300 in 2022.

There were 118,400 more births than deaths in 2023, a rise from 106,700 in 2022 as the number of deaths declined from their COVID pandemic peak.

"With immigration processing backlogs largely eliminated and deaths returning to long-term trends, a stable foundation for continued growth has returned," the department said in a statement.

Domestic migration out of California also slowed, with the state's net domestic migration in 2023 dropping in two years to roughly one-fourth of its rate in 2021.

In a state plagued by lack of affordable housing and a high homeless rate, the department said California's housing growth in 2023 was 0.79 percent for a total of 14,824,827 units.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)