Cambridge University college hires wine expert

A Cambridge University college has hired a wine expert to ensure that students and staff are served the finest bottles.

Corpus Christi college, which was founded in 1352, has recruited a cellar worker to “assist with wine selections” and look after its revered collection.

The part-time employee will be paid £12,921 for the role, where they are expected to work 21.5 hours-a-week.

In a job advert, placed last month and which has since closed, the college said “hands-on” applicants must “possess knowledge and passion for fine wines” and lists their main duties as “ensuring adequate refreshments are selected and available”.

The assistant will also report to the college fellows’ butler, according to the Daily Mail, and will be in charge of managing stocks and making sure that the right vintages are served up to students and staff.

Oxbridge colleges are renowned for their vast wine cellars. Trinity College, Cambridge, founded by Henry VIII in 1546, was said in 2010 to have a collection worth more than £1.6 million – which is twice the value of the Government’s own collection.

Furthermore, in the three academic years from 2010 until 2013, a total of 30 Cambridge colleges spent £7.9 million on wine, according to a Freedom of Information request.

The cellar job at Corpus Christi comes as many other universities are facing financial crisis, and are scrambling to make savings.

According to the sector’s regulator, 30 universities reported financial losses in the last academic year, amid fears that this number could triple in the next 12 months.

Strikes by lecturers demanding higher pay affected 83 universities last year, while 34 were hit by the marking boycott.

The Government sets the cap on tuition fees, which rose from £9,000 to £9,250 in 2017, and a recent House of Lords report concluded that “the current system of funding higher education is not sustainable and will lead to growing issues in the coming years”.

The Corpus Christi recruitment advert said: “The College has an exciting opportunity for a passionate and motivated Cellar Person to join the Catering Team.

“This is a hands-on role and is an integral part of ensuring Corpus is a leader in the Hospitality sector.

“The successful candidate will manage the Colleges’ wine cellars and stores, assist with wine selections and assist with the Colleges’ Silver care.

“This role plays a key part in the Pantry’s day to day operational success.”

It continued: “The successful candidate will have previous relevant experience, possess knowledge and passion for fine wines, be prepared to undertake additional wine training, have great organisational skills and be physically fit as the role requires significant levels of manual handling in and out of cellars.”

Writing in The Spectator in 2006 a former Oxford college cellar master explained the abiding importance of wine to fellows and students, saying that wines were rarely bought in quantities of less than six dozen, and it was not uncommon to see shipments of 50 cases arriving at the college.

Furthermore, formal dinners for 100 guests could finish six to eight cases, which would include an aperitif, claret, dessert wine and port.

