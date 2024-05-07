After campus protests, UNC announces ‘safety measures’ for graduation. What to know

Korie Dean
·5 min read

More than 6,700 students will graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill on Saturday at the university’s annual spring commencement ceremony — and the university says the event will now have additional “safety measures” in place.

Among other measures, students participating in the main ceremony in Kenan Stadium will need to provide university identification cards to enter the seating area, and attendees at all ceremonies will be required to abide by a clear-bag policy.

The move to add requirements comes as other college commencements across the country have been canceled, relocated or disrupted amid a rise in on-campus activism regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

At UNC last week, 36 members of a pro-Palestinian “Gaza solidarity encampment” were charged with trespassing. The encampment, similar to those at dozens of other universities, stood on campus for four days before administrators and police ordered it to be disbanded.

The university is reminding attendees of campus policies and state laws on disrupting free speech, and issuing a warning that anyone who does not comply “will be subject to arrest.”

If you’re heading to Kenan Stadium Saturday evening, here’s what you need to know.

UNC graduation ceremony information

UNC will celebrate students receiving bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a main commencement ceremony Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in Kenan Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. for graduates’ friends and family.

After years of holding the ceremony on Mother’s Day morning, the university is moving away from that tradition this year by holding the event on a Saturday evening. If the ceremony is postponed due to inclement weather, it will take place Sunday at 9 a.m.

Zena Cardman, a NASA astronaut who holds two degrees from UNC, will address graduates and attendees. Cardman is expected to make her first trip to space later this year as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station.

Academic departments and schools will host additional ceremonies for their students throughout the commencement weekend, beginning on Thursday.

Graduates need to bring One Card

The university is implementing a new requirement this year, in which graduates will have to present their One Card — UNC’s student ID — to enter the seating area reserved for them in the stadium.

Students are not required to register in advance to attend the ceremony and no tickets are required for students or their guests.

Students are asked to arrive to the Loudermilk parking lot by 5:30 p.m. They will enter the stadium through tunnels and go straight to the field; there is not a processional for students.

Clear bag policy

The university is encouraging graduates and attendees to leave all bags at home, but those who choose to bring a bag will be required to follow a clear-bag policy.

Under the policy, only the following items are allowed inside the stadium:

  • Any clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, including gallon freezer bags.

  • Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

  • Necessary medical items, which will be inspected at the entry gates.

  • Up to two unopened 20 ounce or smaller bottles of water per person and empty drink containers that can be filled up at drinking fountains.

All bags will be subject to search.

The clear bag policy applies to all commencement ceremonies. For more information on the policy, visit: goheels.com/news/2017/10/10/mens-basketball-smith-center-clear-bag-policy

Items prohibited from ceremony

The university prohibits the following items from the ceremony:

  • Alcoholic beverages

  • Artificial noise makers

  • Baby seats

  • Large bags

  • Balloons

  • Banners, flags and signs larger than 8 ½ inches by 11 inches, including signs on sticks or other devices

  • Beach balls

  • Coolers or containers

  • Explosives

  • Fireworks

  • Folding chairs

  • Food and beverages, except sealed plastic water bottles

  • Illegal drugs

  • Laser pointers

  • Pets, except service animals

  • Non-collapsible strollers

  • Umbrellas

  • Weapons of any kind

  • “Any other item that in the judgment of management staff poses a safety hazard or detracts from the ability of others to enjoy the event”

Free speech policies and rules

State law and UNC System policies dictate potential disciplinary actions for anyone who interferes with another person’s protected free speech rights, including “the ability of others to hear a speaker,” UNC stated in its announcement of the new measures for commencement.

For example, the UNC System policy on free speech and free expression states that anyone causing a “material and substantial disruption” or “substantial interference,” as defined in the policy, could be subject to “a full range of disciplinary sanctions according to the appropriate disciplinary procedures for misconduct, including suspension, or, as appropriate, expulsion or dismissal.”

Such disruptions, according to the policy, could include “protests and demonstrations that materially infringe upon the rights of others to engage in and listen to expressive activity.”

“The University respects the rights of peaceful protesters,” UNC stated in its announcement. “While anyone — including students, faculty and staff — may gather and exercise their rights to free speech, state law and the Board of Governors policy prohibit significant disruption of University operations.”

UNC expects graduates and commencement attendees to comply with the free-speech policies, the university stated. Anyone who violates the policies or laws “will be subject to arrest.”

More information on UNC commencement

Additional information about UNC’s spring commencement is available at: commencement.unc.edu/spring-commencement.

More information about the additional measures and requirements for this year’s commencement is available at: unc.edu/posts/2024/05/06/spring-commencement-2024-update-one-cards-clear-bag-policy-prohibited-items.

