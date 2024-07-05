Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 6.4% in June: StatsCan
Statistics Canada says the national unemployment rate rose in June, with 1,400 jobs lost. Nathaniel Dove has the details and more in Business Matters for July 5, 2024.
Statistics Canada says the national unemployment rate rose in June, with 1,400 jobs lost. Nathaniel Dove has the details and more in Business Matters for July 5, 2024.
Critics called out the former president for a bonkers Independence Day message that barely mentioned the holiday.
Former Fox News pundit Jonah Goldberg had CNN’s Jake Tapper laughing with his response.
Book deals, speaking engagements, and a return to finance will add to Sunak’s massive net worth.
The former president ripped into his rivals in newly leaked footage.
The actor included a visual aid in his Independence Day message.
Donald Trump's niece called on voters to "roll up our sleeves and get to work" to secure democracy.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government’s decision to move forward on implementing the digital services tax, adding that it has had “detailed conversations” with the U.S. despite the American government’s public protestations. Freeland said a number of G7 countries already have such a tax in place.
LONDON—The Conservatives, the world’s winningest political party, were booted out of power in dramatic style on Thursday after 14 years of chaotic and divisive rule.The Labour Party had secured a landslide victory, ending an era of Conservative rule over Britain that stretches back to 2010; the year that the iPad and Instagram were launched and Lady Gaga wore that meat dress to the MTV music awards.In that time, the Conservatives have cycled through five leaders, each of them dragging the party
A thread of bombshell text messages made public Thursday alleged that Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign settled “multiple” seedy lawsuits for a man described only as “Boris,” leading to conjecture it could be a powerful Trumpworld figure.Those messages were revealed by A.J. Delgado—a former staffer on Trump’s 2016 campaign who’s embroiled in a lawsuit against the current campaign, alleging she was taken advantage of and raped by her former superior, Jason Miller.As part of that lawsuit, Delgado, a la
Donald Trump spent the latter half of his Fourth of July spamming posts to Truth Social, where he raged against Jack Smith, took shots at ABC News’ George “Slopadopoulos,” and even revealed the parameters of his dream presidential debate night. That debate, Trump wrote, would be “no holds barred” with only him and Biden on stage—no moderators in sight. “What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned debate,” Trump wrote, “the way it used to be.”Read mo
Ruth Ben-Ghiat highlighted “one of the most alarming things” about the right-wing Heritage Foundation’s handbook for a potential second Trump term.
(Bloomberg) -- A few months ago, David Eby appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection win in British Columbia, the west coast Canadian province that’s been enjoying a robust economy, with newcomers flocking to its scenery, schools and jobs.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Is Making
Donald Trump has been congratulating his old pal Nigel Farage this morning on a good night for Reform UK, while completely ignoring the man who has just led the Labour Party to a landslide. Trump took to his Truth Social platform in the early hours of this morning to wish Farage the best. “Congratulations to …
Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t
A woman whose yard sign used a curse word to describe her feelings about Biden and Trump was fined. Now, she won big in a lawsuit.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday he is on a “fact-finding” mission and not negotiating on behalf of the European Union about the war in Ukraine, even as the bloc warned him not to visit Moscow.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidSingapore Is Making Life Tougher for Globa
“This is certainly not the America I thought we would live in as we celebrate the 248th anniversary of our country’s independence,” said John Brennan.
The CNN commentator detailed the “big conversation” taking place right now among Democratic insiders.
(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France’s legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Fourth of July Shrouded by Pressure to Drop 2024 BidKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina C
Jill Biden had to whisper a donor's name in Joe Biden's ear during a recent White House event, a source told New York Magazine's Intelligencer.