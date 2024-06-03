Canada's dental care program expands June 27 to cover children, people with disabilities

Health Minister Mark Holland arrives at a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Children under 18 and people with disabilities will be eligible for the federal government's dental plan starting June 27, federal ministers said Monday.

Minister of Citizens' Services Terry Beech announced the date, adding the newly eligible group accounts for 1.2 million additional Canadians who will be able to access the program.

The government previously said that group would be eligible sometime in June, but had not provided an exact date.

The government is expanding the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) gradually. Starting May 1, coverage began for seniors 70 and older, and applications opened up for those aged 65 to 69.

Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday that more than 10,500 providers have signed up for the program, and more than two million seniors have been deemed eligible for coverage.

The massive public oral health-care insurance program eventually will cover one quarter of Canadian residents who don't have private dental plans, at a cost of $13 billion over the next five years.

Canadians aged 18 to 64 will be allowed to apply in January 2025.