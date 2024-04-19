How this Canadian company turns garbage into new products...and money

Canada is rapidly running out of landfill space, and according to Sol Recycling founder Simar Bedi, we only have about 10 years of capacity remaining.

To help limit the amount of garbage being disposed of in landfills, Sol Recycling has found innovative methods that turn garbage into valuable resources. The Weather Network’s Rachel Schoutsen recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the cutting-edge technology at Sol Recycling in Mississauga, Ont., to see how the company is creating solutions that redefine waste management and contribute to a more sustainable future.