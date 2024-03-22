Canadian Ice Skater Becomes Oldest Female World Figure Skating Champion at Age 40

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and her partner Maxime Deschamp claimed the pairs title in Montreal Thursday night

CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamp compete in China in December 2023.

Deanna Stellato-Dudek made figure skating history Thursday night, becoming the oldest female figure skater to win a World Figure Skating Championships title at age 40.

Stellato-Dudek and her partner, Maxime Deschamps, of Canada edged out the 2023 world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara for the 2024 title.

Stellato-Dudek was born in Illinois and represented the U.S., first as a singles skater, winning the U.S. novice title back in 1999, the same year Michelle Kwan won the senior title. After retiring at age 17, Stellato-Dudek returned as a pairs skater for the U.S. and eventually paired up with Deschamp, 32, in 2019.

The Canadians had a commanding lead after the short program with a score of 77.48, nearly four points ahead of the Japanese skaters.

Miura and Kihara actually won the free skate portion on Thursday night, but couldn't overtake Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps' lead.



Ironically, both teams had minor issues with singles skating elements, with Stellato-Dudek flipping out of her triple Salchow-double Axel-double Axel jump series and Miura doubling her triple Salchow jump as well.

But the Canadians undoubtedly had the support of the home crowd, who gave their skaters a standing ovation even before their vampire-themed program finished.

Miura and Kihara settled for the silver, with Germans Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin taking the bronze.

Stellato-Dudek was overcome with emotion when the results were announced.

She thanked the crowd in French and then added in English, "I am even more happy, it's a dream come true."



With the world title, Stellato-Dudek becomes the oldest female athlete in any skating discipline (singles, pairs or ice dancing) to win a world championship. She tops the record set by Ludowika Jakobsson, who won a pairs title for Finland in 1923 at age 38, per skating historian and sports journalist Phil Hersh.

The pair have set their sights on the 2026 Winter Olympics, which Stellato-Dudek hopes she will have her Canadian citizenship in time for.

The 2024 World Figure Skating Championships continue through the weekend.

