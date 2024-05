The Canadian Press

CAIRO (AP) — The 35 American and other international doctors came to Gaza in volunteer teams to help one of the territory’s few hospitals still functioning. They brought suitcases full of medical supplies and had trained for one of the worst war zones in the world. They knew the health care system was decimated and overwhelmed. The reality is even worse than they imagined, they say. Children with horrific amputations. Patients with burns and maggot-filled wounds. Rampant infections. Palestinian