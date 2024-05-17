Cancer researcher welcomes N.L.'s decision to lower age for breast screening

Sevtap Savas

Sevtap Savas is a cancer researcher at Memorial University. She applauds the move by the provincial government to lower the recommend age for breast cancer screening to 40. (Mike Moore/CBC)

While a recommendation to lower the age for breast cancer screening in Newfoundland and Labrador to 40 hasn't been implemented just yet, a cancer researcher says it will allow more women to be screened and likely improve treatment outcomes.

The Canadian Cancer Society recommended the age to begin breast screening to decrease from 50 to 40. The provincial government followed suit this week, saying lowering the age to 40 will make an estimated 34,000 additional women eligible for screening.

Sevtap Savas, a cancer researcher at Memorial University, said the change will allow more cases to be detected earlier and allow more women without a family doctor to be screened.

"There has been a trend in increased incidents of breast [cancer], as well as colon cancer in young individuals," Savas told CBC Radio Wednesday. "Most of the time these young people are diagnosed late, which translates into ... more extensive treatment and worse outcomes possibly. So I welcome this decision."

An emailed public service announcement from N.L. Health Services issued Thursday said the recommendation hasn't taken effect within the health system yet as they work with the Department of Health to ensure the proper resources are in place.

More information will be provided when it's available, the announcement added, but noted individuals in their 40s should discuss breast screening and other options with their care provider.

Cancer affects around 40 per cent of Canadians, Savas said, adding that symptoms can often go unnoticed in women over 40 due to not being eligible for screening.

The earlier symptoms are caught, she added, usually leads to a health outcome.

"Even if you don't show any symptoms, which is usually the case when the tumour is small or in early stages, this screening program can actually hopefully catch them."

Heather Mulligan, an advocate for the Canadian Cancer Society in Atlantic Canada, says there's still work to do in terms of reaching underserved communities if cervical cancer is to be eliminated by 2035.

Heather Mulligan, the director of advocacy for the Canadian Cancer Society in Atlantic Canada, says early detection of cancer brings benefits to all parts of health care. (Submitted by Heather Mulligan)

Heather Mulligan, the Canadian Cancer Society's manager of advocacy, said she was thrilled to see the province make the move to allow for more timely access to care for women.

While Mulligan acknowledged that increasing the number of women eligible to be screened will bring additional cost to the health-care system, she says health systems in other parts of Canada have tended to benefit from the earlier detection of cancers.

"Later stage cancers come at a very different expense to the health system. It requires more intensive treatment, more time in hospital beds and stays in ICUs, longer care journeys," she said.

LISTEN | Hear Heather Mulligan's full conversation with the CBC's Leigh Anne Power:

"Versus if it's identified earlier, it improves the health outcomes not only for the patient, but also for the health system."

Mulligan said the move also benefits primary health care for women, as it provides a baseline for their breast health as they age. She said the society has seen the age lowering increase screening uptake in other provinces, but added barriers still exist for marginalized groups and those in rural communities.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.