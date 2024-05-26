Cannes 2024 Sales: Andrea Arnold’s ‘Bird’ Goes to MUBI

As Cannes nears its end, some major contenders have already found homes, while many more buzzy titles are awaiting buyers after Saturday’s awards ceremony. This year’s market hasn’t been weighed down by the writers or actors strikes in the same way as last year, meaning companies like A24, Neon, Apple, and more have jumped in on exciting packages of possibly future contenders.

Below we’re tracking everything that gets bought throughout the festival and beyond.

Films Acquired During the Festival

“Bird”

Section: Competition

Director: Andrea Arnold

Buyer: MUBI

Date Acquired: May 26

Cast: Barry Keoghan, Nykiya Adams, Franz Rogowski, Jasmine Jobson, James Nelson-Joyce

Buzz: MUBI’s third buy out of the competition after “The Substance” and “The Girl with the Needle,” Andrea Arnold’s latest coming-of-age story follows a 12-year-old girl’s (Nykiya Adams) journey to self-acceptance in northern Kent. She copes with a tense relationship with her father, Bug (Barry Keoghan), and forms a friendship with a drifter named Bird (Franz Rogowski). IndieWire spoke to the lead actors out of the festival here.

“Miséricorde”

Section: Cannes Premiere

Director: Alain Guiraudie

Buyer: Sideshow and Janus Films

Date Acquired: May 24

Cast: Félix Kysyl, Catherine Frot, Jean-Baptiste Durand, Jacques Develay and David Ayala

Buzz: Sideshow and Janus Films’ third acquisition out of Cannes is for a film IndieWire has a sweet spot for, the dark comedy and genre film “Miséricorde” (aka “Misericordia”) from the director of “Stranger By the Lake.” The distributors are planning a theatrical release and picked up North American rights to the film that tells the story of a man who returns to his hometown for the funeral of his former boss and stay with his boss’ widow, only to encounter a mysterious disappearance, a threatening neighbor, and a priest with strange intentions. IndieWire talked with Guiraudie about everything from “gay angst” to penises on screen in a wide-ranging interview out of the festival.

“Night Call”

Section: Completed Film

Director: Michiel Blanchart

Buyer: Magnet Releasing

Date Acquired: May 23

Cast: Jonathan Feltre, Jonas Bloquet, Romain Duris

Buzz: Magnolia’s genre arm picked up this thriller that screened at the market and is the story of a locksmith on the run from a mob boss after he opens a lock allowing someone to steal the mobster’s bag of cash. Magnet plans to release the film later this year. Blanchart is making his feature debut on the project, but his recent short film “You’re Dead Helene” was shortlisted for an Oscar and is being adapted into a feature as produced by Sam Raimi.

“Emilia Pérez”

Section: In Competition

Director: Jacques Audiard

Buyer: Netflix

Date Acquired: May 23

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon

Buzz: Could Netflix have a Palme d’Or winner on its hands? Variety first reported that Netflix is nearing a deal for the Jacques Audiard film that’s earned raves and had the starriest cast out of the competition lineup. But Netflix reportedly only picked up U.S. and UK rights along with some other territories rather than the world for $12 million. Netflix had no comment. The acquisition along with the earlier “Monsanto” news would be a big stake in the ground for Netflix’s new film chief Dan Lin.

“Monsanto”

Section: Package

Director: John Lee Hancock

Buyer: Netflix

Date Acquired: May 23

Cast: Glen Powell, Laura Dern, Anthony Mackie

Buzz: One of the biggest splashes out of Cannes so far is Netflix taking a worldwide deal on one of the hotter packages on the market, the legal drama “Monsanto” based on a true story of an upstart lawyer taking on the American chemical giant over whether the weed killer Roundup was safe. Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc, Ned Benson, and John Lee Hancock wrote the script, and Rocket Science and CAA handled the sale. The project reunites Netflix with Powell ahead of him starring in “Hit Man” from Richard Linklater. Deadline reported that Netflix acquired the film for roughly $34 million, just a little shy of what Apple also reportedly spent on “Tenzing.”

‘Flow’ Courtesy of Cannes

“Flow”

Section: Un Certain Regard

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Buyer: Sideshow and Janus Films

Date Acquired: May 22

Buzz: Sideshow and Janus Films wasted no time in making yet another splash in Un Certain Regard (their second acquisition) after the animated apocalyptic cat movie “Flow” received a standing ovation after its premiere earlier in the day. “Flow” is already scheduled to play next at Annecy next month, and the distributors are planning a theatrical release.

“The Kingdom”

Section: Un Certain Regard

Director: Julien Colonna

Buyer: Metrograph Pictures

Date Acquired: May 21

Cast: Ghjuvanna Benedetti

Buzz: Metrograph’s second acquisition out of Cannes also came from Un Certain Regard, and this time the distributor picked up a very commercial mob thriller from the debut filmmaker Colonna. IndieWire’s review called it an “intense coming-of-age crime saga” and compared it to the 1980 crime classic “The Long Good Friday.” Metrograph is planning a theatrical release and will announce plans at a later date.

“The Death of Robin Hood”

Section: Package

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Buyer: A24

Date Acquired: May 21

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer

Buzz: One of the hottest packages to hit the Cannes market, A24 beat out other buyers for the U.S. rights in a competitive situation for this new take on Robin Hood. The official synopsis reads: “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, an aging Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.” Production is expected to begin February 2025 with A24 planning a theatrical release. Lyrical Media is fully financing the film.

Joachim Trier and Renate Reinsve at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards WireImage

“Sentimental Value”

Section: Package

Director: Joachim Trier

Buyer: Neon

Date Acquired: May 21

Cast: Renate Reinsve

Buzz: Neon is reuniting with the director and star of its Cannes hit “The Worst Person in the World” for their next film “Sentimental Value,” which is a family drama that Neon will release theatrically in 2025. Trier co-wrote the screenplay with Eskil Vogt. Principal photography will begin in August in Norway and France.

“Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat”

Section: Completed Film

Director: Johan Grimonprez

Buyer: Kino Lorber, with Kanopy

Date Acquired: May 21

Buzz: This documentary first premiered at Sundance and won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Prize. The film is an essay film blending jazz and politics while examining the assassination of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba. It will be released theatrically this fall followed by a home video and educational release from Kanopy.

“Santosh”

Section: Un Certain Regard

Director: Sandhya Suri

Buyer: Metrograph Pictures

Date Acquired: May 20

Cast: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar

Buzz: Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, who previously won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance for “I For India,” made her narrative-feature directorial debut on this police procedural about a widow who inherits her husband’s job as a police constable and is brought under the wing of a feminist inspector to investigate the murder of a girl. IndieWire’s review called it a “master class of subtlety” and a no-frills thriller. A theatrical release is being planned, but there’s no release date yet.

‘All We Imagine As Light’ Luxbox

“All We Imagine as Light”

Section: In Competition

Director: Payal Kapadia

Buyer: Sideshow and Janus Films

Date Acquired: May 20

Cast: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad

Buzz: “All We Imagine As Light,” the first film in 30 years to play in competition from India, was acquired by Sideshow and Janus Films ahead of its premiere on Thursday. After previously nabbing “Drive My Car” and “EO,” Sideshow and Janus picked up rights for North America to the Indian drama and are planning a theatrical release. The film is set in Mumbai and follows a nurse who becomes troubled when she receives a gift from her estranged husband. Kapadia, just one of four women competing for the Palme this year, previously directed the 2021 documentary “A Night of Knowing Nothing” that played in Director’s Fortnight. Check out the trailer for “All We Imagine As Light” here.

“The Entertainment System Is Down”

Section: Package

Director: Ruben Östlund

Buyer: A24

Date Acquired: May 19

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Braun, Daniel Brühl, Samantha Morton

Buzz: Two years after winning his second Palme d’Or for “Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Östlund returned to Cannes with one of the hottest packages for sale at the festival. His latest project, “The Entertainment System Is Down,” appears to be another satire of opulent living in the vein of “Triangle of Sadness.” The film follows a group of passengers on a lengthy flight who react in horror after finding out that the entertainment system has crashed. IndieWire can confirm that A24 acquired the rights to the film after a competitive bidding war at Cannes.

“The Girl With the Needle”

Section: In Competition

Director: Magnus von Horn

Buyer: MUBI

Date Acquired: May 19

Cast: Vic Carmen Sonne, Trine Dyrholm

Buzz: MUBI’s second acquisition of a competition title (it has a third with UK rights for Andrea Arnold’s “Bird”) this time came in the form of the chilling, black and white true story about a Danish serial killer. IndieWire’s B+ review called it “handsome and captivating” with a “rug-pull” moment of a twist.

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Section: In Competition

Director: Mohammad Rasoulof

Buyer: Neon

Date Acquired: May 18

Cast: Setareh Abdolmaleki, Zahra Rostami, Amineh Mazroei Arani

Buzz: The international film community watched in horror this month as Mohammad Rasoulof, who has faced years of legal harassment from Iranian authorities over his provocative filmmaking, was sentenced to eight years in prison and a flogging just days before his new film was slated to premiere at Cannes. He eventually escaped Iran and plans to come to Cannes with his latest film, which offers his perspective on the country’s oppressive legal system. The film’s topicality could make it a major player in the Palme d’Or race when it premieres on Friday.

“The Monkey”

Section: Post-Production

Director: Osgood Perkins

Buyer: Neon

Date Acquired: May 18

Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood

Buzz: In yet another pre-sale for Neon, the distributor bought the next film from director Osgood Perkins (“Longlegs”) after already launching sales on another film from Perkins at the Cannes market, “Keeper.” “The Monkey” is a horror film adaptation of a Stephen King short story from 1980. Production wrapped in March, and the film will be released theatrically in 2025.

“The Unknown”

Section: Package

Director: Arthur Harari

Buyer: Neon

Date Acquired: May 17

Cast: Léa Seydoux

Buzz: It’s no surprise Neon would want a reunion with Harari, the co-writer of last year’s Palme winner “Anatomy of a Fall.” But a team-up with Seydoux is even more exciting, even if plot details are still as unknown as the film’s title. Harari is writing and directing the feature, his first feature since 2021’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” and Neon is already eyeing a 2026 theatrical release for the film.

‘Memoir of a Snail’ IFC Films

“Memoir of a Snail”

Section: Completed Market Title

Director: Adam Elliott

Buyer: IFC Films

Date Acquired: May 16

Cast: Sarah Snook, Jacki Weaver, Eric Bana, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Buzz: “Memoir of a Snail” is just the second stop-motion animated feature from the director of the acclaimed “Mary and Max,” and it’s also the first animated voice role for “Succession” star Sarah Snook. The film is about a lonely misfit girl who falls into anxiety and depression when she’s separated from her twin brother.

“Tenzing”

Section: Package

Director: Jennifer Peedom

Buyer: Apple

Date Acquired: May 14

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe

Buzz: The first competitive deal out of the Cannes market was a worldwide buy from Apple for this Mt. Everest thriller about the true story of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay from Tibet, who in 1953 after six failed attempts became the first person to summit Mt. Everest alongside New Zealander Edmund Hillary (Hiddleston). Casting is underway for the role of Tenzing. Luke Davies (“Lion,” “Beautiful Boy”) wrote the script, and Peedom, known for her mountaineering documentaries “Sherpa” and “Solo,” has a close relationship with the Tenzing family and Sherpa community.

“Alpha”

Section: Package

Director: Julia Ducournau

Buyer: Neon

Date Acquired: May 14

Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Tahar Rahim

Buzz: Described as another “genre-defying” film in a reunion between the “Titane” director and Neon, Julia Ducournau’s next feature “Alpha” will begin shooting this fall and was one of IndieWire’s hot package titles heading into the Marché du Film. Charades and FilmNation Entertainment are selling the movie for the rest of the world.

Films Acquired Before the Festival

‘The Substance’ Courtesy of the Cannes Film Festival

“The Substance”

Section: In Competition

Director: Coralie Fargaet

Buyer: MUBI

Date Acquired: May 8

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Demi Moore

Buzz: Just one of four films playing for the Palme coming from a female director in 2024, “The Substance” is a body horror film from the director of “Revenge” with an elusive premise about a revolutionary new product designed to make a “younger, more beautiful, more perfect” you. “What could possibly go wrong,” the synopsis reads.

“Parthenope”

Section: In Competition

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Buyer: A24

Date Acquired: May 3

Cast: Gary Oldman

Buzz: A24 didn’t wait to jump into the Palme d’Or race, acquiring what will be Sorrentino’s seventh film in competition over a week before its festival premiere. The film stars Gary Oldman and was shot in Capri and Naples with Sorrentino’s “Hand of God” cinematographer Daria D’antonio.

Films Arriving with Distribution

‘Anora’ Neon

“Anora”

Section: In Competition

Director: Sean Baker

Distributor: Neon

Cast: Mikey Madison, Ivy Wolk

Buzz: Described only as a story about a sex worker that’s also an adventure rom-com, Baker’s eighth feature was shot on 35mm and is his second to compete for the Palme after 2021’s “Red Rocket.”

“Kinds of Kindness”

Section: In Competition

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, Hunter Schafer

Release Plans: June 21, 2024

Buzz: Fresh off winning Emma Stone her second Oscar, Lanthimos’ triptych anthology film, previously titled “AND,” is a welcome return for the director to a contemporary setting.

“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl”

Section: Un Certain Regard

Director: Rungano Nyoni

Distributor: A24

Cast: Henry B.J. Phiri

Buzz: Filmed in Zambia with the backing of A24, BAFTA winner Rungano Nyoni is returning to Cannes for just her second feature after she competed for the Golden Camera in 2017 for her debut “I Am Not a Witch.”

‘Universal Language’ Oscilloscope

“Universal Language”

Section: Director’s Fortnight

Director: Matthew Rankin

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Buzz: The director of 2019’s “The Twentieth Century” returns with this surreal comedy of intertwining stories across Winnipeg, in which he directs, writes, and this time around even stars. Oscilloscope’s head of acquisitions Aaron Katz tells IndieWire the film is “weird and kooky,” and like an Iranian movie that was actually made in Canada, and thus an homage to Iranian cinema and its auteurs. It also reunites O-Scope with Rankin and pairs him with a producer who is a Cannes veteran and Xavier Dolan collaborator.

“Ernest Cole: Lost and Found”

Section: Special Screenings

Director: Raoul Peck

Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, as the voice of Ernest Cole

Synopsis: Magnolia picked up Raoul Peck’s (“I Am Not Your Negro”) latest documentary about the Black freelance photographer Ernest Cole as a package back at least year’s Cannes and are premiering it finally this year. The film explores how Cole fled South Africa in 1966 and found exile in the U.S. to become a seminal figure in photographing New York City and the American South, leading him to publish his book “House of Bondage.” It also uncovers 60,000 of his 35mm film negatives previously thought to be lost.

“Rumours”

Section: Out of Competition

Director: Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, Evan Johnson

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett

Buzz: Executive producer Ari Aster described Maddin’s “Rumours” — incredibly, the eccentric Canadian filmmaker’s first formal trip to Cannes — as “stoopid, hilarious, and wonderful.” Let’s just say it’s better suited for the Croisette than TIFF.

“Horizon: An American Saga”

Section: Out of Competition

Director: Kevin Costner

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Cast: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Michael Angarano, Jena Malone, Dale Dickey

Release Plans: June 28, 2024

Buzz: It’s been 20 years since Costner was last in Cannes, and he’s returning with his long-gestating Western passion project. Each of the two films set for release this summer will screen at the festival.

‘Furiosa’ ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Section: Out of Competition

Director: George Miller

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Release Plans: May 24, 2024

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth

Buzz: We would’ve loved to see George Miller in competition with “Furiosa,” but we’re happy to see some vehicular carnage on the Croisette regardless. The early hype for the movie is ecstatic.

“Good One”

Section: Director’s Fortnight

Director: India Donaldson

Distributor: Metrograph Pictures

Cast: Lily Colias

Buzz: This family drama and coming-of-age story set amid a forest backpacking trip first premiered in competition at Sundance earlier this year. IndieWire had the exclusive first-look at the trailer released ahead of its Cannes debut.

“Ghost Cat Anzu”

Section: Director’s Fortnight

Director: Yôko Kuno and Nobuhiro Yamashita

Distributor: GKIDS

Buzz: This Japanese anime first screened as a work-in-progress at last year’s Annecy Film Festival and tells the story of an 11-year-old girl sent to live with her grandfather, a monk who asks his ghost cat to watch over her.

