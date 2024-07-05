Cardi B sued for copyright infringement over ‘Enough (Miami)’ single

Rapper Cardi B is facing allegations of stealing other artists’ music after a Texas duo claimed her song “Enough (Miami)” infringes on their copyrighted material.

Artists Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar — better known as Sten Joddi and Kemika1956 — filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, arguing Cardi and her team used portions of their song “Greasy Frybread” without permission, according to documents obtained by Texas outlet ValleyCentral.com.

Joddi and Kemika claim they endured “substantial” financial losses and harm to their reputations and marketability as a result of the infringement. They’re seeking $50 million in damages, according to court records.

In addition to the “WAP” rapper, 31, the document lists OG Parker, DJ Swanqo, Celebrity Booking Agency, Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group as defendants.

“Enough (Miami)” debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in March and became Cardi’s first Top 10 solo song since 2021’s “Up.”

“Greasy Frybread,” released in November 2021, was featured in a promotional campaign for the FX series “Reservation Dogs.”

Cardi B has yet to announce a release date for her sophomore album, “CB2,” but teased a new track earlier this week, posting a single which sampled Janet Jackson’s “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun).”

It remains unclear if Wednesday’s lawsuit will affect her new album’s release.