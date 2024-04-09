Advertisement
Caring for children with compassion, Valley family shares their experience with Phoenix Children's

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

At age eight, Norah Humphrey is thriving, but it was a different story when she was first born. "It was pretty jarring to get that news and it was very confusing," said Sean Humphrey. Her father Sean recalled the frantic first hours. "Nora was born at Banner Thunderbird and they immediately med-evaced her to Phoenix Children's and she went basically straight into a procedure when she was born," said Sean.