Who Is Carli Lloyd's Husband? All About Brian Hollins

Carli Lloyd and her husband, Brian Hollins, are going to be parents!

The Olympic soccer player and the former pro golfer, who first met as teenagers growing up in New Jersey, announced that they are expecting their first baby on May 1, 2024.

Opening up about her fertility journey in the couple's pregnancy announcement, Lloyd wrote, "It has been a rollercoaster of a journey to get to this point. We are beyond excited to be parents! I couldn't have gotten through this without my amazing husband, Brian. He truly kept me going."

After 15 years of dating, Lloyd and Hollins got engaged in 2013 but waited to marry until after the 2016 Olympic Games, where she competed. Lloyd wrote in a 2024 essay for Women's Health that none of her career would have happened without Hollins.

"My husband, Brian, and I met in high school, so we’ve been together for 24 years. He supported me through every step of my career, and without his support, I never would have reached the heights I did," she wrote.

So who is Carli Lloyd's husband? Here is everything to know about Brian Hollins and his relationship with the former soccer player.

He met Carli in high school

Carli Lloyd Instagram Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins in the Maldives in 2021

Hollins and Lloyd both attended Delran High School in New Jersey where they started their relationship.

One of Hollins’ favorite stories from their teenage years was when his family brought Lloyd on a camping trip during their senior year of high school. After she went swimming, Lloyd wanted to try her hand at hitting a 350-yard drive, like the rest of his family was doing. Because her hands were slippery, the driver went flying.

“She just launches it–it sinks to the bottom of the lake and we never find it again,” Hollins recalled to Sports Illustrated in 2015. “She was mortified. Which I thought was pretty hilarious. But that’s typical Carli. She always thinks she can do it. She is so determined.”

Hollins is a former golf pro

Maddie Meyer/Getty Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins during the 2023 Annexus Pro-Am

After he graduated high school, Hollins joined the Golf Academy of the South in Altamonte Springs, Fla. He was then the assistant golf pro at Trenton Country Club in New Jersey. In 2015, he attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open.

With the pair both being athletes, things can get competitive. In 2015, Hollins admitted to Sports Illustrated that his wife was “by far the most competitive person I know.”

“He laughs because he says I always go in harder against him. And I’m like, ‘No, you always go harder against me.' ” Lloyd added. “It gets heated, we’ll lay each other out. You know, it’s fun, we get to banter, we get to be outside the relationship lovey-dove type of thing and go battle.”

They got engaged in 2013

Carli Lloyd Instagram Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins on Christmas in 2022

In January 2013, after 15 years of dating, Hollins proposed to Lloyd with a custom engagement ring.

The couple chose to extend their engagement until after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, during which Lloyd co-captained Team USA’s women’s soccer team.

When asked who she would turn to for support during the games, Lloyd told PEOPLE, “Of course my fiancé Brian who is my rock and always so supportive."

Lloyd and Hollins wed in Mexico

Carli Lloyd Instagram Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins's Wedding in 2016

The couple said “I do” on Nov. 4, 2016, in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. According to The Knot, the ceremony was attended by 75 of their closest family and friends.

Lloyd opted for a strapless gown from Matthew Christopher’s fall 2016 collection alongside her five bridesmaids who wore Amsale dresses.

“I’m not really that difficult. I just want to have a good time with everybody, I just want to have a good night,” Lloyd said of her wedding. “I want my hair and makeup to look great [and] my dress to be beautiful. But other than that, I’m not too particular.”

Carli honored her husband on the field

Omar Vega/Getty Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins at Q2 Stadium in 2021

In October 2021, Lloyd played her final game on the USWNT. The game was 6-0 against South Korea in St. Paul, Minn. when Lloyd took off her team jersey to change into a new one with her husband’s last name.

“It’s been emotional. But there’s just a sense of peace and contentment that I feel -- it’s just joy and happiness,” Lloyd told ESPN of her career coming to a close. “It’s been an amazing journey and I gave it all I had, and now I can walk away into the next chapter.”

She took Hollins’ last name — but kept Lloyd on the back of her jersey

Carli Lloyd Instagram Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins in Mexico in 2016

Lloyd shared with USA Today in 2021 that although she didn't change the name on her jersey until her final game, she had taken her husband's last name. “From the minute we got married, I have been Mrs. Hollins everywhere except on the back of my jersey,” the soccer player said.

She also opened up more about the joy of retirement and all the activities she wanted to do with Hollins.

“I'm excited. Excited to spend more time with my husband. We want to go on trips, we want to ski together. We want to just do all the things that I've had on hold," Lloyd added.

Carli has a superstition about her husband

Carli Lloyd Instagram Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins celebrate the Fourth of July in Montana

Although Hollins has seen Lloyd train and play, she revealed to Sports Illustrated in 2015 that she has somewhat of a superstition about him being at games. While Hollins grew up watching her play in high school at their local field, he now watches her play at home, from a New Jersey bar.

“When you go solo, it’s so much easier to focus – and Brian and my family understand that,” she explained.

They supported each other while being long distance

Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins attend The Best FIFA Football Awards in 2017

While Lloyd was traveling the world to play soccer, the couple had to have a long-distance relationship at times. It required a lot of effort, but they realized what made their relationship flourish.

"Through it all, the one thing that has been the constant throughout our lives is the love that we have for one another,” Lloyd told USA Today. “Just like I've fought for my soccer career and gone through so much, it has been the same for Brian. We have wanted to be together forever. We have wanted to make our relationship work. We have spent countless hours building a foundation that we have and we cherish.”

Lloyd called Hollins an “unbelievable person and an amazing husband” and said that he would be an “amazing dad."



They are expecting their first baby

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic Carli Lloyd and Brian Hollins attend Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards on November 9, 2015 in New York City.

On May 1, 2024, Lloyd and Hollins announced that they were expecting their first child. In an essay for Women's Health and in an Instagram post, the athlete opened up about her fertility journey and the couple's excitement over their baby news.

"I was very naive to think that we wouldn't have any issues getting pregnant ... But as time went on, I realized that they're all human and many women are going through similar struggles," Lloyd wrote.

During their third round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), Lloyd got pregnant. In her essay, she reflected on her relationship with Brian and thanked him for being by her side the whole time.

"It was not easy for Brian and me to navigate the journey from high school to attending different colleges, to a professional career, and then a long-distance relationship as I traveled the world," Lloyd wrote. "This experience brought us closer than I had ever imagined. I couldn’t have gotten through it without him. He kept me going. He would say, 'Just trust. Trust that it’s going to work out.' "

She concluded, "His strength and calmness was something I never realized I needed."

