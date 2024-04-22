Carnie Wilson says Beach Boys father Brian Wilson warned her about music industry 'sharks'

Carnie Wilson's entry into the music industry came with a warning.

Her dad and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson told her to "watch out for the sharks" when she formed her band Wilson Phillips in 1989, Carnie Wilson told Fox News in an interview published Sunday.

"He didn’t give me much advice other than a business thing like, 'Watch out for the people that try to get you,' and that was his advice," she continued, adding that her father "taught me some music stuff" but wasn't big on sharing industry insight.

However, her mom, singer Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, taught her about "karma."

"She talked about being compassionate and loving people and spreading positivity and keeping an optimistic attitude," Carnie Wilson said.

Wilson Phillips was formed by Carnie Wilson, her younger sister Wendy Wilson and friend Chynna Phillips in 1989.

Carnie Wilson's daughters Lola, 18, and Luci, 14, whom she shares with guitarist Rob Bonfiglio have found their own joy in the music industry, often joining her to perform.

"I'm used to family singing together. That's what we do," the Wilson Phillips singer told People earlier this month. "We're so lucky to have that. Being on stage with my daughters — Lola singing, Luci has come and played — is the greatest joy I can ever think of."

She continued to rave about Lola's "beautiful voice," telling the outlet, "She can sing anybody in this family under the table. I can't get over it."

The pop singer added that she hopes to write and record music for her, Lola and her husband Bonfiglio. "We're starting to write songs together very slowly. Writing songs with Lola is tapping into a creative part of me that I haven't done in many years," she said.

Carnie Wilson did a multi-generational performance with her sister Wendy Wilson, daughter Lola and father Brian Wilson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in June 2021, singing Beach Boys classic "God Only Knows."

Brian Wilson and Carnie Wilson performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in June 2021.

It marked the first time the three generations of the Wilsons have performed together.

"God Only Knows" originally appeared on the Beach Boys' 11th studio album "Pet Sounds" in 1966 and previously has been covered by Bryan Adams, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, the Dixie Chicks' Natalie Maines and many others. The hit classic has also been featured in movies including 1998's "Boogie Nights" and 2003's "Love Actually."

Brian Wilson's family speaks out on conservatorship filing amid 'major neurocognitive disorder'

"I knew I'd be an emotional wreck, but it was really something else. So thank you Kelly," Carnie said in a series of Instagram Stories after their appearance on the show.

She also shared her reaction after having watched the performance on TV, calling it an experience she'd "never forget."

"I just watched the Kelly Clarkson performance of 'God Only Knows' and to see my child sing with us… was probably the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," she said while holding back tears. "And to see my daddy in the background like that… I knew I'd be an emotional wreck, but it was really something else."

Brian Wilson has since been dealing with a “major neurocognitive disorder” and is taking medication for dementia, leading his daughters to file a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in February for his close associates to become his conservators.

Contributing: Jenna Ryu

