Cases of 2 viral diseases on the rise in Wichita, doctors say. How can you avoid them?

Medical care professionals are encouraging Wichitans to take precautions this Fourth of July to prevent the spread of mononucleosis and hand, foot and mouth disease — both viruses that Ascension Via Christi pediatricians have seen increasing in their clinics this summer.

“This is pretty expected and a pretty typical time for [these viruses],” said Doctor Amy Seery, a pediatrician with Ascension Via Christi.

These two viruses spread more often this time of year due to common summer activities.

“Both of these viruses are usually spread by close contact,” Seery said. “Just being in close contact, around peers, breathing heavily around each other, summer water sports, baseball games … just having normal summer fun unfortunately does put you at risk.”

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

Hand, foot and mouth disease is most common with children.

The main symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease are blister-like lesions inside the mouth and rash on the palms of hands and feet. In addition to the breakouts, people can also experience a fever, sore throat and loss of appetite. The CDC says the virus spreads through close physical contact, like hugging, coughing or sneezing.

While the disease is most commonly associated with children, adults and teens can still catch it from children who have it.

What is mono?

Mono, on the other hand, is more of a teenager disease, Seery said. But like HFMD, anyone can contact it even if it’s not common for your age group.

Common symptoms of mono are fever, fatigue, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes. People can also experience headaches, skin rash and a swollen spleen. Mono, scientific name Infectious mononucleosis, is caused by the Epstein-Barr virus, MayoClinic says.

The virus is spread through saliva. Not only can you get it from kissing, but also by sharing utensils or a cup with someone with the virus.

With mono, Seery said, it’s important to know that kids with mono need to get approved by their doctor before they can participate in contact sports.

“Contact sport or the risk of blows the abdomen can be more serious if they’re not fully recovered from their illness,” Seery said.

This time of year is also unfortunately expected to see an uptick of COVID cases, Seery said.

“We’ll have to wait and see what kind of uptick we’re getting … [but] we have seen coronavirus in the past take advantage of this [time of year],” Seery said.

Tips for staying healthy this summer in Wichita

Seery said, as usual, the main way to avoid these two viruses is to stay away from those who are feeling ill.

“If you have a friend or a loved one who is not feeling well, [they] probably shouldn’t participate in group activities,” Seery said. “If everyone’s feeling great and they want to get together, just make sure [everyone’s] practicing really good hand hygiene.”

It’s even more important with the Fourth of July coming up to practice hand washing and safe food preparation practices.

Here are some tips to avoid falling ill this summer:

Wash hands often

Avoid sharing drinks or personal items

Wash dishes thoroughly

When someone is ill, wash their personal items thoroughly as well

If you have symptoms of either virus, Seery recommends to go to your primary care doctor.

If a child with HFMD is unresponsive or unable to drink safely, Seery says you should go to the hospital as soon as possible. If the patient is experiencing a fever that’s lasted longer than five days or that’s reached 104 degrees, that’s an automatic trip to the hospital as well.