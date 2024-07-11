The Cast of “Alf:” Where Are They Now?

Find out what the cast of 1986's 'Alf' got up to once NBC show wrapped in 1990

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty The cast of 'Alf' in 1986

An acronym for "Alien Life Form," the hit NBC show Alf followed the Tanners as they got the shock of a lifetime when Alf, a.k.a Gordon Shumway, an alien from planet Melmac, crash landed into their garage and joined the family.

The show starred Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory in the main cast and ran from 1986 to 1990.

Still a beloved series in the hearts of many — and for those remembering late star Benji Gregory, who died in June 2024 — find out what the cast of Alf got up to once the show wrapped.

Max Wright as Willie Tanner

ITV/Shutterstock, CBS via Getty Max Wright on 'Alf' in 1986 and in 1993

Playing the patriarch of the family whose love for the radio accidentally attracts the alien was Max Wright as Willie Tanner.

The beloved actor also appeared in All That Jazz, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Shadow. He had small roles in hit TV shows such as Friends, The Drew Carey Show, Mad About You, Monty and Murder She Wrote.

The actor was married to wife Linda Wright from 1965 until she died from cancer in 2017. The pair had two children. Wright died in 2019 at 75 years old.

Anne Schedeen as Kate Tanner

ITV/Shutterstock, Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Anne Schedeen on 'Alf' in 1986 and in 1988

Leading the family alongside her husband was Kate Tanner, played by actress Anne Schedeen.

Prior to scoring the role on Alf, Schedeen had made some appearances in Cheers, Three's Company, Emergency! and Paper Dolls, among other works. Following her time on Alf, the actress retreated from life in the limelight, appearing in one episode of Tiny Nuts back in 2014.

Now 75, Schedeen has been married to husband Christopher Barrett since 1984, per IMDb. They have one child.

Andrea Elson as Lynn Tanner

ITV/Shutterstock, Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Andrea Elson on 'Alf' in 1986 and in the late 1980s

Playing the Tanners' oldest child was Andrea Elson as Lynn Tanner.

Elson had built a steady career before landing on Alf, with roles in Whiz Kids, Simon & Simon, Who's the Boss?, Married ... with Children and more TV shows. She would go on to pick up more small roles in the '90s before ultimately leaving the entertainment business.

Her last acting credit was in 1997 when she appeared in Men Behaving Badly.

Benji Gregory as Brian Tanner

Alamy, Benji Gregory/Instagram Benji Gregory on 'Alf' in 1986 and recently

Benji Gregory played the baby of the family, Brian Tanner.

Before landing the role as one of Alf's besties, Gregory appeared in Punky Brewster, Amazing Stories and The Twilight Zone. While still playing Brian, the actor also scored some roles in other productions, including Back to the Future (the TV series), Pound Puppies, Once Upon a Forest and Lady Against the Odds, among other works.

On June 13, 2024, Gregory was found dead in his car in the parking lot of a Chase Bank located in Peoria, Arizona, TMZ reported. Though his cause of death hasn't been officially released, those closest to him believe he died of vehicular heatstroke as temperatures in Arizona soared over 100 degrees, PEOPLE reported. He was 46 years old.



John LaMotta as Trevor Ochmonek

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty John LaMotta in 1990

The series wouldn't have been complete without John LaMotta, who played Trevor Ochmonek, one-half of the nosy neighbors living next to the Tanners.

LaMotta also had credits in Barney Miller, Hill Street Blues, Growing Pains, ER, The Nanny and Frasier, among many other notable works. His last credit was for a voice acting role in 2004's Rats: A Sin City Yarn.

LaMotta died in 2014 at 75 years old.

Liz Sheridan as Raquel Ochmonek

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty, Albert L. Ortega/WireImage Liz Sheridan in the 1980s and in 2003

People most likely recognize Liz Sheridan for her role as Jerry Seinfeld's mother in Seinfeld, but prior to landing that part, she played Trevor's equally nosy wife in Alf.

The actress' long résumé includes appearances on classics such as Melrose Place, Cleghorne!, Life with Louie, St. Elsewhere, Who's the Boss?, The A-Team, Blossom, American Dad and many more.

Sheridan died in 2022 at 93 years old.

Paul Fusco as Alf

Everett Paul Fusco and Alf in 1986

Alf was the brainchild of Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett. Fusco voiced the extraterrestrial puppet for 103 episodes of the show.

Following the success of Alf, Fusco went on to launch several spinoffs — Alf Tales, Project: Alf — and also lent his talents to other projects including Disaster Movie, Young Sheldon. Mr. Robot, The Simpsons and more.

Fusco has been married to his wife Linda Fusco since 1978, reports IMDb. The couple has one child.

Mihaly 'Michu' Meszaros as Alf

Richard Hutchings/Photo Researchers History/Getty Mihaly 'Michu' Meszaros in 1984

While Fusco voiced Alf, whenever audiences saw the puppet's full body, it was Hungarian actor Mihaly "Michu" Meszaros underneath.

Standing at 2'9", Meszaros was a well-known circus performer who started with the Hungarian National Circus before coming to America and rising to prominence as part of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Following his time on Alf he picked up other roles, most notably in Big Top Pee-Wee, Dear John and Warlock: The Armageddon.

Meszaros died on June 12, 2016. He was 76.

