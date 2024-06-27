Casting company will pay people to be an extra in Chiefs’ Hallmark movie

Unless this turns out to be really awful, there’s a good chance fans in Kansas City will end up watching “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” at the Christmastime for years to come.

“Holiday Touchdown” is the forthcoming film from the Chiefs and Hallmark. The movie will be filmed entirely in Kansas City and shooting begins July 6. Work on the film is expected to last three weeks.

Wright/Laird Casting is looking for extras who are 18 years and older for the film. It will pay $150 a day. People who apply will need to include a headshot and a full-length photo. You can fill out an application here.

If you’re selected, you might see yourself in the film and potentially be part of a future family tradition.

And perhaps you’ll end up at Arrowhead Stadium since scenes for the movie will be shot there.

The movie will star a pair of Hallmark regulars: Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. Emmy Award-nominated actor Ed Begley Jr. of “Better Call Saul” will be in the film, too.

“Holiday Touchdown” is being directed by John Putch, who has worked on TV shows like “Scrubs,” “Black-ish” and “The Middle.” He is the son of the late actress Jean Stapleton (“All In The Family”).

Fun trivia fact: “Murder She Wrote” was originally written for Stapleton.