Casualty star Charles Venn discusses possible return for Connie Beauchamp

Casualty's Charles Venn has weighed in on the potential return of Amanda Mealing's character Connie Beauchamp.

The senior consultant in emergency medicine was last seen in Holby City Hospital three years ago, leaving behind the embers of a romance between herself and Venn's paramedic Jacob Masters.

While speaking to TV Times, the actor was asked if he agrees whether there's some unfinished business, replying: "100 per cent. The flame between Connie and Jacob still burns.

"They are soulmates and there's nobody in Jacob's life that moves him as emotionally or touches him in the way Connie did. It would be amazing to see where the ground lies with them."

Venn went on to state: "I'd love for it to happen. I am on standby and game for that!"

Further along, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed that he was still in touch with co-star Mealing.

"She's been giving me sage advice on a short film I'm making at the moment," he said. "All I can say about it for now is that it's a psychological thriller and I've written it, am producing, directing, co-starring and scoring the music for it. So it's a lot!"



At the time of her departure, Mealing exclusively told Digital Spy that she'd speak to the Casualty hierarchy later that year amidst directing some personal projects.

"I am finishing a film we started in the first lockdown – it's been a year in waiting. I am also developing and getting the final finance to direct a feature film," she shared.

"I might also be directing a thriller. I am really happy to do those things, but I really want to do some theatre as well – if they weren't all closed. It's so sad. It's desperate really as I fear that very few of them will be able to open up after this. It's just money lost, it's dreadful. I would have loved to have done some theatre."



