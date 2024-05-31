Cayce Police search for man after attempted assault of a woman

Cayce Police are searching for a gunman who attempted to assault a woman.

Police responded about 7:15 a.m. Friday to Guignard Park on Knox Abbott Drive for a report of a man wearing all black clothing with a gun who attempted to assault a woman, according to a news release.

The man fled the scene and police used K9s to try to track him. Police continue to heavily patrol the area, the news release said.

People said people should not try to approach the man.

Anyone with information about the attempted assault is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or Cayce Police at 803-794-0456.