The CDC says there is counterfeit Botox in Kentucky. Here is what you should know

Kentucky is one of nine states reporting “harmful reactions” to counterfeit Botox injections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials are investigating the origins of counterfeit botulinum toxin, commonly called Botox, after 19 people in nine states reported adverse reactions. Of the nineteen reported illnesses, nine people were hospitalized, according to the CDC. The states reporting reactions are Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Washington.

“Eighteen (95%) people reported receiving botulinum toxin injections for cosmetic purposes,” the CDC said in a news release. “All people reported receiving these injections from unlicensed or untrained individuals or in non-healthcare settings, including homes and spas.”

Botox injections can be used for medical or cosmetic reasons, including smoothing wrinkles, treating neck spasms, sweating or migraines, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of the counterfeit injections included blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, constipation, incontinence, shortness of breath, weakness and difficulty lifting one’s head, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Five people were tested for botulism, a type of food poisoning caused by the same chemicals used to make Botox, and their results were all negative.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Communications Officer Kevin Hall said the department had not received more information than is available to the public.

What to do if you get fake Botox

If you are thinking of getting Botox, ask your provider if they are licensed and how the product is obtained. If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of the product, the CDC said do not get the injection.

If you have received a Botox injection and experience symptoms of botulism, go to the emergency room immediately. Symptoms of botulism include blurry or double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing or breathing and muscle weakness.