Celebrities who have met Kate wish her ‘so much love’ after cancer diagnosis

Giovanna Fletcher and Dr Alex George were among the celebrities who have met the Princess of Wales and were sending her well-wishes after her cancer diagnosis announcement.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said that she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy following her January visit to hospital for abdominal surgery.

Author and podcast host Fletcher was among those commenting on the video, after Kate appeared on her parenting podcast titled Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in 2020.

“Sending you and the family so much love from me and mine,” Fletcher, who is married to McFly star Tom, said.

In a later Instagram post, she added: “Words fail me. The speculation. The conspiracies. The entitlement.

“So much going on in her world, in her heart. So much happening that she wants to navigate carefully to protect her young children. Yet she’s forced to take time away from that because of the unnecessary noise from ‘caring’ strangers.

“The Princess of Wales has always led with dignity, grace and compassion. Working alongside her always gives the greatest lessons in how to care. How to listen. How to ‘human’.

“I’m thinking of our future Queen and hope she can now be left with nothing but everyone’s good wishes as she continues her treatment and surrounds herself with the love of her family.”

During their candid podcast discussion about parenthood, Kate described herself as a “hands-on mum” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but admitted she often struggled from “mum guilt”.

Meanwhile former Love Island contestant Dr Alex, now a TV doctor campaigning on mental health issues who hosted a panel discussion with William and Kate last year, was among those wishing Kate a “speedy recovery”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales meet Dr Alex George (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

In a statement posted on Instagram, he said: “The Princess of Wales left a real impression on me when we met for World Mental Health Day.

“I have met so many people who talk about mental health over the years, I have come to learn who talks the talk, and who walks the walk. The Princess is a stomper. A real good egg.

“It’s been pretty shocking to see the level of intrusion over the last few weeks and months, you can only imagine the effect on this person’s mental health. I hope today’s announcement and brave message from HRH is a lesson that’s learnt from. We have to learn and grow as a society.

“As I am sure you all do, I wish the Princess a good and full recovery from her cancer and I hope when ready, HRH will be with us on the front line, fighting for mental health and our young people once again.

“Just remember, be kind. You never know what challenges someone is facing, or the battles they are trying to overcome. You got this, Your Royal Highness.”

The panel was part of a day of workshops and discussions to mark World Mental Health Day, as the royal couple launched the next phase of their campaign to support the nation’s mental health.

Former reality TV contestant Dr Alex has been an advocate for mental health following the death of his 19-year-old brother Llyr in July 2020.

While fellow Love Island star Zara McDermott, who now fronts BBC Three documentaries, also worked alongside Kate last year as part of the royal’s Shaping Us campaign – highlighting the importance of early years development.

“Sending HRH Princess of Wales so much strength and love during this time,” McDermott said on her Instagram stories.

“What an incredible woman she is; I know how it feels to be one of those young children and having your parents try to explain to you what is wrong with mummy through cancer diagnosis and treatment. Your strength is inspiring.”

TV star and musician Myleene Klass, who has had encounters with different members of the royal family over the years through her music and campaigning efforts, also sent well-wishes to Kate.

“What an incredibly brave statement to personally make at such a vulnerable, frightening time for her and her family. Wishing you all love,” she said on Instagram stories.