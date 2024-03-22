Celebrity Big Brother's Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin explain their row

ITV

Celebrity Big Brother runner-up Nikita Kuzmin and finalist Fern Britton have spoken in depth about their awkward row.

The pair clashed earlier this week in what Fern has since called a misunderstanding after she thought the Strictly Come Dancing pro spoke condescendingly about her age.

It took a few uncomfortable conversations before the pair could hash things out, but Fern has now told AJ Odudu and Will Best that the whole matter was a miscommunication.

"I think we just misunderstood each other," Fern said during the live final. "There was something that happened, and I misunderstood him, and then he misunderstood me. It's all good now. He's fantastic."

The former This Morning presenter also touched on an accidental collision that followed their row, where Nikita bumped into Fern while playing a game with other housemates.

"He was so sweet. He got me to the medic room and everything," she recalled. "I think he's a lovely, lovely man, and we would have been fine, but accidentally we had some misunderstanding."

Nikita was questioned by AJ and Will later on in the live final about why he'd nominated Fern for eviction every single time.

"Nomination is one of the hardest things you can experience," he said. "It's so much harder once it's you [nominating] inside the house. It was simply because I was hanging out mostly with a group, which we had Colson, David, Bradley, Zeze.

"It was really [that] there was kind of nobody else left [to nominate]. There was no good reason. I love Fern to bits, and she's brilliant."

The Strictly star also reiterated that he "felt very sorry" for the accident that landed Fern in the Diary Room for a medical check.

Their falling-out caused a stir on social media, with Nikita's girlfriend Lauren Jaine speaking out to defend how the dancer handled himself in the house.

"He has been so kind to everyone, he’s having a really fun time, and he’s just approached it with such a level head. I’m so proud of him," she said on Late & Live.

