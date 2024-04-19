CF Montreal plays Orlando City in conference action

Orlando City SC (2-3-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Montreal +154, Orlando City SC +159, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal faces Orlando City in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal is 2-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Matias Coccaro paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three. Montreal has scored 10 goals.

Orlando is 1-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up just 13 goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coccaro has scored three goals with one assist for Montreal. Josef Martinez has two goals and three assists.

Duncan McGuire has three goals for Orlando. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Orlando: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Nathan-Dylan Saliba (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Dominik Yankov (injured).

Orlando: Ramiro Enrique (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press