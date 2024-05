Sky News

British author Alex Wheatle has called on the government to introduce a prostate cancer screening programme for men like the one in place for breast cancer in women. Mr Wheatle, 61, who was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer last year, said he was campaigning to raise awareness for black men in particular, who are more prone to the disease. One in four black men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime - double the number of other men, according to Prostate Cancer UK.