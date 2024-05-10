Which Channel 4 shows are being axed? 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown paused

Channel 4 said it will film more episodes nearer to transmission time to ensure the series’ topicality (Lewis Whyld/PA Wire)

Panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is the most recent Channel 4 series to be paused.

According to Deadline, Channel 4 has not recorded a new series for this year and has been sitting on the present one since it was delivered last year.

A spokesperson said: “We have already shot episodes which are ready to air. To keep the show current we will shoot further episodes nearer transmission.”

The show, also known as Cats Does Countdown, is a mash-up of comedy panel programme 8 Out of 10 Cats and daytime quiz Countdown, hosted by Jimmy Carr and produced by Zeppotron, the company behind Would I Lie to You? It is one of Channel 4's longest-running unscripted series and has been a ratings hit. More than 150 episodes have been made in the last 12 years.

Although it is believed the delay is a reflection of Channel 4's financial challenges and a sign of an attempt to spread its shows farther across the schedule, Deadline said that talent availability plays a factor in filming and that Cats Does Countdown has always been ordered ad hoc.

Channel 4 hasn’t confirmed when new episodes will be filmed.

Last year it axed Steph’s Packed Lunch, SAS: Who Dares Wins and The Big Narstie Show. It is believed the cuts are an attempt to keep costs down because of budget cuts.

Furthermore, a new season of 24 Hours in A&E will not be produced in the autumn, according to UK TV trade publication Broadcast, and hundreds of freelancers may lose work. The show is a documentary programme set in a teaching hospital in inner London.

Lastly, Hunted will not have any new episodes produced this year. In this series, which began airing in 2015, participants must stay undercover in Great Britain for 25 (formerly 28) days while dodging a group of hunters made up of active and retired law enforcement officers, intelligence operatives and foot teams.