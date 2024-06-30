New charity removes financial barriers for sports

PlayMaker was launched this week and aims to provide children with access to sports [Dave Kneale]

A new Manx charity dedicated to removing financial barriers to sports will provide "long-term benefits" as well as "short-term enjoyment", a co-founder has said.

PlayMaker will make activities outside of school available to children who would not be able to afford it, by funding equipment, transport costs, access to facilities or affiliation fees.

Co-founder Rebekah Dalrymple said sports had provided her son with confidence, community and a career, but many children on the island do not have that same opportunity.

Launched this week, the charity is planning to start offering its services from September, where individuals can apply directly or can be referred by schools, other third sector organisations or sports clubs.

Mrs Dalrymple added they "feel really passionately about sports" and the charity does not want there to be children on the Isle of Man who do not have access because of finances.

While sports provides physical health benefits, it also develops skills such as becoming more reliable, resilience by "understanding that decisions do not always go your way" and working in a team.

For those who want more time outside of school to learn or play a sport, the organisation wants to give children "the opportunity to give it a go" regardless of ability levels.

Having spoken to other local charities, representatives from Manx sport and recreation and teachers, Mrs Dalrymple said "the more people we have spoken to, the wider the scope of the charity has become".

This was because people were already being identified as being able to benefit from the services.

The next steps for PlayMaker is trying to raise funds, setting up processes and finding a premises, before it can receive applications in September.

Those who would be eligible to use the services include recipients of free school meals, social security benefits young carers or food bank users.

