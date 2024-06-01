Charlamagne Tha God Tells CNN Anchor No, Black People Won’t Sympathize With Donald Trump Being Jailed | Video

On Saturday, Charlamagne Tha God again disputed claims that roughly 22% of Black voters in the U.S. will vote for Donald Trump in November. He told CNN’s Michael Smerconish that the same voters aren’t supporting Trump because of his numerous federal cases — an assertion that is racist in and of itself. “Black people are not monolithic, so I can’t speak for all Black people,” he said, “But personally, I don’t agree.”

“Donald Trump is not a political prisoner,” the radio host and author continued. “He’s not someone who died unjustly at the hands of the police. He’s a privileged former president who broke the law. And he got held accountable for it, and that’s the way it should be.”

Smerconish then asked if there has been a “rise of support for Trump and Trump’s legal issues” — an idea Charlamagne previously laid to rest while speaking with Megyn Kelly. “I don’t even know if there’s really a rise,” he said. “I think some of those polls might be a little bit overstated. I mean, we’re going to have to see come November, but when I look at those numbers and I see people say 22% of all black people are going to vote for Donald Trump — I don’t necessarily believe that.”

The pair also discussed their shared love for the 1998 Warren Beatty movie “Bulworth,” a dark comedy about a senator in crisis who opens up and shoots from the hip — while also embracing a stereotypical hip-hop lifestyle. Smerconish suggested that Trump is like Bulworth, to which Charlamagne agreed.

“Yeah, I think that you know one thing that Donald Trump did, that I believe is a good thing is, you know, he killed the language of politics — the language of politics is dead,” Charlamagne explained.

“So you know if you had these politicians who actually sat down with everyday working class people and had conversations with everyday working class people — I mean, that’s what I get to do every morning on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ that’s what I get to do when I’m out doing my community work, whether it’s in South Carolina, whether it’s in New Jersey, whether it’s in New York — when you get to actually talk to people and see what’s on people’s minds, when you get in front of those microphones, you’ll always have that in your head.”

In other words, he continued, “my rhetoric comes from the people, and that’s what happened in the movie.” Elected officials “need to sit down and have more conversations with individuals.”

Watch the interview with Charlamagne Tha God in the video above.

