The Charlotte Observer’s 2024 high school boys’ tennis preview

Here is The Charlotte Observer’s 2024 boys’ tennis preview:

Teams to watch

Davidson Day: The defending, NCISAA 2A state champions have a wealth of experience with five starters back in the lineup this season. Davidson Day freshman Colin Cerminara, who begins his third varsity season, and senior Jack Pestana, a Duke commit, will lead a team intent on repeating as state champs.

Pine Lake Prep: The defending 2A state champions return five of six starters, including sophomore Jackson Grathwohl, the NCHSAA 2A state singles’ quarterfinalist, junior Dylan Patel, and senior Heath Fry. That trio will team with sophomore Mathew Morgan and senior Gavin Nazir to give Pine Lake plenty of experience and talent for another title run.

Providence: The Panthers return the core of a team that went 16-1, including 8-0 in Southwestern 4A conference play, and was the 4A state runner-up to Green Hope. This season, coach Josh Oxendine’s team will feature seniors Grant Partridge and Daniel Rohlman, the 4A state doubles’ runner-up, and junior Toby Stamps, who didn’t lose a singles’ match in team competition last year.

Providence Day: The 2023 NCISAA 4A state runner-up is shaping up to be “the best team we’ve ever had,” according to Providence Day tennis coach Ryan Harper. Senior Shaurya Bharadwaj, a University of Pennsylvania commit, is one of the top 20 juniors players in the nation. He was 26-0 last season. Junior Renat Kramin was 29-1 and freshman Rafael Lopez is expected to make an immediate impact in the lineup.

Other players to watch

Andrew Chen, Charlotte Latin: The Hawks’ all-state junior will play a lead role for a younger Charlotte Latin team.

Nikhil Deshpande, Langtree Charter: The Lions’ junior is a two-time 1A state singles champion. He’ll go for a three-peat this season.

Jesus Espinoza, Hough: The Huskies’ senior was Queen City Athletic conference singles champion, player of the year and a 4A state quarterfinalist last season.

Hamilton Huitt, Covenant Day: The Lions’ junior No. 1 singles’ player established himself as an all-state and all-conference performer in one of state’s toughest leagues, the CISAA, as a sophomore.

Justin Persinger, Charlotte Christian: The Knights’ sophomore, who played No. 1 singles as a freshman last year, leads a team that should be improved with more experience in the lineup this season.

Jack Poelke, Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks’ lone returning senior and team captain is back to lead a younger Marvin Ridge team that will look to challenge for the Southern Carolinas’ conference title.

Charlie Schild, Lake Norman Charter: The Knights’ senior will take on a lead role after winning the South Piedmont conference and 3A West Regional doubles titles and advancing to 3A state quarterfinals (doubles with Sean Huynh). He was 14-1 in singles and 10-2 in doubles last season. Senior Isaac Jean (14-5 overall last year) and junior Sam Byrd (22-4) will also play key roles for Lake Norman Charter.

Jacobus Smit, Legion Collegiate: The Lancers’ star is one of the top junior players in South Carolina and will team with his younger brother, sophomore Jacques Smit.

Cooper Streiff, Charlotte Catholic: The Cougars’ junior (16-12 overall last year) is in his third year as Charlotte Catholic’s No. 1 singles player. Sophomore Will Kaufman (24-4 overall last year) will move up to No. 2.

Isaac Szilagyi, Cannon School: The Cougars’ all-state No. 1 singles player was 13-3 last season for a Cannon School team (14-5) that advanced to the NCISAA 4A state quarterfinals.

Luke Thompson, South Mecklenburg: The Sabres’ junior won the SoMeck 4A conference and 4A West Regional singles’ titles in 2023 and qualified for the 4A state tournament. Thompson will team with Myers Park transfer Connor Yett to give the Sabres a solid one-two punch at the top of the lineup no matters who earns the No. 1 spot, according to coach Greg Weaver.

Grayson Upchurch, Lincoln Charter: The Eagles’ senior, a state doubles qualifier in 2022, returns to lead a Lincoln Charter team that was 10-3 last season. It also features juniors Noah Cochran and Clark Mullen.

Notes

▪ Charlotte Country Day coach Calvin Davis was inducted in the North Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame in Pinehurst earlier this month. Davis has led the Charlotte Country Day boys’ and girls’ tennis teams to 35 state championships.

▪ New Charlotte Latin tennis coach Collin Imwalle takes over for longtime Hawks tennis coach Dale Hall, who had led the program for the past 12 years.

▪ Central Cabarrus’ No. 1 singles player Caleb Butts, an all-South Piedmont conference pick and 3A Midwest Regional qualifier last year, will join the Coast Guard after graduation. The senior is also an Eagle Scout, and one his scout projects is to update the school’s tennis courts.