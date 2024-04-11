Charlottetown to allow electric scooter rentals, despite safety concerns

Tafadzwa Mpaso, the owner of Epic Electric Scooters, has put in a variety of security measures to ensure safety. (Steve Bruce/CBC News - image credit)

Visitors to Charlottetown will still be able to get around on electric scooters this summer, despite earlier safety concerns from police.

On Thursday, the city announced its pilot project allowing leased e-scooters will be allowed to continue this year.

The pilot let Epic Electric Scooters operate in the city without a storefront, and have customers drop the vehicles off at various locations around Charlottetown.

Originally, representatives of the city's police force expressed public safety concerns about the idea, while speaking at a protective services standing committee at City Hall late last month to recommend the rentals be suspended for the year.

Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell told CBC News on Tuesday his initial concerns had stemmed from the business wanting to expand its hours, raising safety fears.

But last week, after discussions between police and Epic Electric Scooters, curfews on the rental service's hours remained in place.

"Our goal is to work with the vendors and make sure everyone is safe," MacConnell said on Thursday. "Last year, there was an agreement with the vendor to agree by certain mitigating conditions.

"There was some discussion at the onset of this year that the vendor wanted to move away from those, and we were concerned by that. But through consultation, we were able to come to an agreement."

Charlottetown police Chief Brad MacConnell says officers could respond more quickly to incidents if they have expanded access to electronic monitoring tools.

'I think we need to work toward a bylaw that really makes it really clear to vendors and users where scooter use is permitted and what hours, and what exactly will promote safe usage,' says Charlottetown police Chief Brad MacConnell. (Tony Davis/CBC)

However, there have been many complaints involving e-scooters and e-bikes in the city, according to MacConnell.

"They're not unique to e-scooters," he said. "You will see it with bicycles and other types of other types of motorized devices.

Story continues

"They can run from minor traffic infractions, to serious reports of people driving impaired, or careless use."

Tafadzwa Mpaso, the owner of Epic Electric Scooters, said a number of security measures will help ensure the vehicles are used safely.

For instance, customers are encouraged to wear helmets, a photo of their identification is required to ensure they're at least 16 years old, and there is a balance test to confirm riders are sober.

Mpaso wasn't available for an interview Thursday, but in a phone interview last week said he plans to have a message about the importance wearing a helmet displayed and broadcast aloud by the scooters.

What rules should govern e-scooters in Charlottetown is an ongoing debate at City Hall, however. Without a bylaw in place yet, explained said Mayor Philip Brown, the issue continues to raise challenges.

"We don't have the regulatory tools to accept applications, or to regulate who opens or operates a business — whether it is e-bike, renting bicycles, renting kick e-scooters — that will have to come from this proposed new bylaw," Brown said.

According to Charlottetown Police Services, several months ago a vendor approached them about starting a new e-scooter business and what was legally required to do so. But police said they haven't heard from the person since.

Epic electric scooter helmets

Helmets have been attached to the back of rental scooters to encourage wearing them. (Steve Bruce/CBC News)

A new bylaw would allow city police to better ensure road safety, Brown said, adding that he hopes to see one passed by next summer.

"This year, we were considering getting into an e-bike share with a possible vendor," he said. "We put that on hold for next year, but we have to look at how we provide these services, and the safety and security ... of the user and anyone who is walking in and around our city."

As for policing the vehicles on the roads this summer, there are provincial rules governing scooters. Driving impaired, without a helmet, or on the Confederation Trail are not allowed. But a city-specific bylaw would create a framework for both personal e-bike or e-scooter drivers, as well as rental businesses in the city, Brown said.

Police agree a bylaw is needed.

"We need to work toward a bylaw that really makes it really clear to vendors and users where scooter use is permitted and what hours," MacConnell said, "and what exactly will promote safe usage."