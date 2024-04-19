Charlottetown police looking for missing person from West Royalty

Lowell Morrison suffers from dementia. (Submitted by Charlottetown police - image credit)

Police and Ground Search and Rescue are looking for a man missing from his home in the West Royalty neighbourhood of Charlottetown.

Lowell Morrison is 74 years old and suffers from dementia.

He left his home on Kenwood Circle on foot sometime overnight Thursday. He was found to be gone at 8:40 Friday morning.

He is believed to be wearing jeans, a burgundy dress shirt, ball cap and sneakers, and possibly a khaki pull over sweater.

Anyone who has seen Morrison is asked to contact police.

Police also want to inform the public to expect a large presence of police and ground search and rescue in the area.