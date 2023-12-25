A check-in program connects British Columbians who are feeling lonely with volunteers

The Friendly Calls Program pairs a trained volunteer with an adult who is feeling lonely and has limited social or family connections. (Chayanin Wongpracha/Shutterstock - image credit)

Theresa Wess admits she was skeptical about the idea of talking to strangers through the Friendly Calls Program.

An initiative run by the Canadian Red Cross, the phone-based program pairs a trained volunteer with an adult who is feeling lonely and has limited social or family connections.

"I didn't want to be a part of it," Wess told Gloria Macarenko of CBC's On The Coast. "How could I confide my feelings, my fears with someone I never met?"

The program aims to enhance social connectedness and well-being, with a focus on reaching older adults, Indigenous people, frontline workers, caregivers and anyone who may benefit from increased access to regular emotional support.

Theresa Wess got matched with volunteer Alina Benischeck as part of the Red Cross Friendly Calls Program. She was initially skeptical about sharing her feelings with a stranger but has since built a strong connection with Benischeck.

Wess, a 77-year-old resident of Salmon Arm, B.C., said her daughter convinced her to participate in the program after Wess was diagnosed with breast cancer a couple of years ago.

"My daughter was looking out for me and so she filled a form and signed me in and soon I received a phone call from a volunteer," she said. "It felt a bit odd at first."

Wess considers the Red Cross volunteer — once a stranger — a close friend.

"I gain happiness when I talk to her and I look forward to when the phone rings," Wess said.

Alina Benischek has been checking in with Wess almost every week for over a year-and-a-half. The 33-year-old began volunteering with the Friendly Calls Program in the summer of 2022.

"I got really curious about this program when I heard about it," Benischek said. "People who had joined said they got a lot of meaning out of it."

Benischek, who is training to be a nurse, says her conversations with Wess have helped her become a more compassionate caregiver and have helped Wess keep loneliness at bay.

"Loneliness can augment underlying anxiety, exacerbate stress, affect sleep quality, and impact cardiovascular and respiratory health," Benischek said. "Having emotional support is critical in recovery."

Recent research has shown social isolation and loneliness pose significant public health concerns, particularly for older individuals.

The National Institute on Ageing revealed in a study released this month that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and older are at risk of social isolation and up to 58 per cent have experienced loneliness.

The study says younger Canadians are also experiencing loneliness at an alarmingly high rate, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May of this year, the federal government announced $8.5 million in funding to expand the Friendly Calls Program.

The Canadian Red Cross says since receiving the funding the program has provided over two million minutes of support through 62,000 contacts in Canada. Approximately 1,000 volunteers across Canada support the check-in initiative with 120 volunteers in B.C.

Lending an ear during tough times

Wess's cancer is in remission. Undergoing multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy took a toll on her emotionally, but she credits Benischek for lending an ear during tough times.

"Alina really helped me pull through it all," she said.

Wess recently underwent open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with heart failure.

Alina Benischeck is a volunteer with Red Cross Friendly Calls Program. She says being able to support someone through challenging situations has been a gratifying experience.

"I am recovering from it and it has been difficult but Alina keeps calling me," she said.

They often share laughs, Wess says, and talk about anything from embarrassing life experiences to their deepest fears and concerns.

Benischek says both she and Wess have made a meaningful difference in each other's lives.

"We have bonded and have become like family," she said. "I genuinely care about her well-being."