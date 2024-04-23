How Cher and Foreigner Finally Became Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees After Blasting Organization

The 2024 class, which includes both artists, was announced on Sunday, April 21 during 'American Idol' where the Top 14 performed their songs

Cher and Foreigner becoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees might come as a surprise given their comments in the past.

While the pop icon, 77, and British-American rockers will be a part of the 2024 class, they haven't minced their words about the organization in the past.

In December 2023, Cher addressed being snubbed from the prestigious museum in Cleveland during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "I'm never going to change my mind."

Cher added: "They can just go you-know-what themselves."

Theo Wargo/Getty Cher performs onstage during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden in December, 2023 in New York City

At the time, PEOPLE reached out to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for comment.

Clarkson was surprised by the "Believe" singer's exclusion from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Wait, are you serious?" the 41-year-old musician asked Cher, as members of the studio audience gasped. "That is brand new information for me."

"I'm not... kidding you," said the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star. "I was about to say something else. I was about to say s---ting you!"

In August 2023, former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm opened up toThe Rock Shop with Ralph about a "personal vendetta" that has prevented the band from earning a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, per Loudwire.



"It's not anything to do with our music or the amount of hits or notoriety or anything like that. It's a personal thing that we're not in there," he told the outlet.

Gramm, 71, added: "It's a personal vendetta between the gentleman who owns Rolling Stone and Mick [Jones]. It's very juvenile, the whole thing, and I don't think it's gonna get any better. I think it's gonna stay that way. I think we're being made an example of."

When asked if he believed the band should be inducted, he replied: "Of course I do. The original Foreigner [lineup]. I put an exclamation point at the end of that [and it's not something] we need to talk about."

On April Fool's Day last year, Foreigner made a plea for induction to the Rock Hall on social media as a joke.

Scott Legato/Getty From left: Kelly Hansen and Mick Jones of the band Foreigner perform during their 40th Anniversary Tour at DTE Energy Music Theater in August 2017 in Clarkston, Michigan

"In an unprecedented move, the entire board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame met especially to nominate Foreigner. The board recognized that Mick Jones’ and Foreigner’s major contribution to music over the years warranted a very special place in the history of the Hall of Fame. Said manager Phil Carson, 'Needless to say, we are all delighted to learn of this unique privilege. I believe that the entire board realized that Foreigner had as many hits as Fleetwood Mac, just one less than the Eagles, and more than Journey and many other Hall Of Fame alumni. We are greatly looking forward to the induction ceremony," read a message on their site.

The following day, their manager PA day later, Carson followed up on the post saying that will the post was meant to be funny, there was some truth to the fact that the band should be considered as inductees.

"Foreigner should be in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame," he wrote, per Loudwire. "Mick Jones' groundbreaking song writing and production skills coupled with music sales and performances that eclipse most of their contemporaries should be enough to warrant Foreigner’s nomination and Mick founded Foreigner in 1977 and went on to conquer the world with as many Billboard top ten hits as Fleetwood Mac, just one less than the Eagles, and more than Journey and most of the heritage band Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame alumni. He created the current version of Foreigner in 2005 and chose the amazing Kelly Hansen as the lead singer to breathe new life into the songs he wrote and co-wrote."

On Monday, April 22, Foreigner founder Mick Jones said he was "thrilled" to learn of the band's nomination in a statement.

"This confirmation of our coming membership in the home of my peers is a priceless highlight of my career," he said. "October 19th will be an emotional day for me, Lou, Al, Dennis, and Rick, and a very special moment for the families of Ian and Ed. The leadership of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman, John Sykes, and Nominating Committee Chairman, Rick Krim, has brought a new era of inclusivity and relevance that reflects all that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be, and we are proud to become a part of it. Long may it continue.”



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM From left: Michael Bluestein, Kelly Hansen, Mick Jones, Thom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner perform on SiriusXM's Classic Rewind in January 2020 in Los Angeles

During the Sunday, April 21 episode of American Idol, host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie revealed the 2024 inductees.

The performer category will include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

This year's nominees also included Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor and Sade.

Ten of the 15 nominees appeared on the ballot for the first time, including Carey, Cher, Kravitz, Osbourne, Sade and the late O’Connor.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

