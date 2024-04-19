Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Chicago +126, Real Salt Lake +196, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host Real Salt Lake in non-conference action.

The Fire are 2-1-0 in home games. The Fire have a 0-2-1 record in games they score only one goal.

RSL is 1-1-2 in road games. RSL is sixth in the MLS drawing 46 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Gutierrez has three goals and one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has two goals and two assists.

Christian Arango has scored six goals with one assist for RSL. Andres Gomez has two goals and three assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

RSL: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured).

RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press