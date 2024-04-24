The Chiefs gave a sly nod to Taylor Swift in their latest social-media post

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read

Even if you’re not a fan of singer Taylor Swift, chances are you’re aware that she released a new double-album last week.

And you may have heard that two of the songs are about her main squeeze, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Here are some of the lyrics from “The Alchemy” that clearly reference Kelce and the Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LVIII in February.

So when I touch down

Call the amateurs and

Cut ‘em from the team

Ditch the clowns, get the crown

Baby I’m the one to beat

Cause the sign on your heart

Said it’s still reserved for me

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

These blokes warm the benches

We been on a winning streak

That last line appeared Tuesday in a post by the Chiefs on X (formerly Twitter) as the team shared a photo of the franchise’s four Lombardi trophies. Three have been won in the last five years, including the past two seasons.

Chances are, you knew that too, right?

Here is the post from the Chiefs.

That wink emoji tells you the Chiefs’ social media team knew what it was doing. Not everyone got the reference, of course, but Swift’s fans loved it.

This is a small sample of what they were saying on X.

