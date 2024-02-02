Do Chiefs players have to buy tickets for family and friends to watch Super Bowl 2024?

The “Kelce” documentary on Amazon Prime, which follows Jason Kelce, Eagles center and older brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, revealed much more than what an NFL season looks like.

It gave some insight into what getting Super Bowl tickets looks like for players. Guess what? They still have to pay for them, just like everyone else.

The documentary captured a moment between Jason and his wife, Kylie, discussing buying tickets for family and friends for the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

“Alright, I’m doing the maximum amount of tickets that you can purchase, because that’s the amount we were counting for,” she said, before realizing the total amount would cost $50,000. “This is why I don’t go on the calculator on my phone.”

“It’s a lot of money,” Jason said.

“We’re paying almost $4,000 for a (expletive) kid who is not going to sit in a seat to watch her dad play in a game. That’s bananas,” she said to him.

The Kelce family ended up bringing their two daughters, Kylie’s mom and dad, Jason and Travis’s parents, Donna and Ed, an aunt, an uncle, a few friends and Kylie’s obstetrician since she was 38 weeks pregnant at the time, she told PEOPLE Magazine.

So with Travis Kelce on the hook for Donna and Ed Kelce, his family, friends and perhaps his partner —Taylor Swift — for the big game this year since the Chiefs are playing, how many tickets will he and other players be allowed to get? How much will each ticket cost? Here’s what we found out.

San Francisco 49ers and Kansas Chiefs helmets and the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

How many Super Bowl tickets do Chiefs player get?

The Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFL’s Player Association says that each NFL team will provide players the opportunity to purchase two tickets to the Super Bowl. These tickets are subject to reasonable safeguards to avoid scalping of the tickets, according to the agreement.

Players can buy up to 13 additional tickets, according to reporting from NJ.com and CBS Sports. The price depends on the seats, but they are priced at face value. The NFL does not release the price for face value tickets anymore, but the last time the league did, the lowest price was $950, according to Yahoo Sports in 2018.

If players want more tickets, they have to turn to the resale market, where prices are the highest they have ever been on sites like Ticketmaster, Tickets For Less, StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and TickPick.

Teams are not required to give players on the practice squad the opportunity to buy Super Bowl tickets.

How many Super Bowl tickets does each team get?

According to NJ.com and CBS Sports, the teams playing in the Super Bowl receive 17.5% of available tickets for the Super Bowl. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the site of Super Bowl LVIII, hosts 65,000, which means the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will each receive 11,375 tickets to distribute to the players and staff.

The host team, the Raiders, will receive 5% of the tickets available and the other 30 teams not playing in the game will receive 1.2%.

At least 350 tickets to the Super Bowl will be made available for purchase by anyone in the NFL’s Player Association for any year in which the game is held in a stadium with a capacity equal or greater than 73,200, according to the agreement. Since this year’s Super Bowl venue has a capacity less than 73,200, the tickets available for purchase will be less than 350.

“The NFL’s obligation to make Super Bowl tickets available for purchase to the NFLPA will be reduced proportionately by the percentage difference between such seating capacities.” the agreement says.