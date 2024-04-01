Advertisement

Chiefs safety Justin Reid ‘announces’ NFL retirement ... on April Fools’ Day

Pete Grathoff
Beware the Ides of March? Nah, beware the first day of April.

Yeah, it’s April Fools’ Day, which means people are ready to pull pranks, especially on social media. Lids, which sells sports caps, got a jump on things by saying it would be releasing baseball hats that had no brim.

I don’t think a baseball Fez is ever gonna catch on with baseball fans.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid joined in the fun by announcing his retirement from the NFL with a message on X.

“For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle on injury, pain, rehab… I’ve felt stuck in it,” Reid penned. “The only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away.

“Thank you everyone would supported me on this incredible journey! I love you all!”

Less than 20 minutes later, Reid shared a meme of Jim Carrey that made it clear it was all a joke.

For the most part, Chiefs fans knew Reid was just trying to pull their leg because it’s April Fools’ Day. Here is a sample of what they were saying in response to Reid.