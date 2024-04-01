Chiefs safety Justin Reid ‘announces’ NFL retirement ... on April Fools’ Day

Beware the Ides of March? Nah, beware the first day of April.

Yeah, it’s April Fools’ Day, which means people are ready to pull pranks, especially on social media. Lids, which sells sports caps, got a jump on things by saying it would be releasing baseball hats that had no brim.

I don’t think a baseball Fez is ever gonna catch on with baseball fans.

Coming soon to a Lids store near you pic.twitter.com/t1XQnTiPEe — Lids (@lids) March 31, 2024

Chiefs safety Justin Reid joined in the fun by announcing his retirement from the NFL with a message on X.

“For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle on injury, pain, rehab… I’ve felt stuck in it,” Reid penned. “The only way I see out is to no longer play football. It’s taken my joy of this game away.

“Thank you everyone would supported me on this incredible journey! I love you all!”

Less than 20 minutes later, Reid shared a meme of Jim Carrey that made it clear it was all a joke.

For the most part, Chiefs fans knew Reid was just trying to pull their leg because it’s April Fools’ Day. Here is a sample of what they were saying in response to Reid.

You had me there for a sec pic.twitter.com/0mSGgaVnyn — David Banner (@BlackThanos22) April 1, 2024

April Fools Day is the worst. Knock it off Justin we need ya lol Go Chiefs https://t.co/p2AyFIAv3W — Riverboat Con (@Trinidad_Janes) April 1, 2024

That's not funny — JimV (@jimvro10) April 1, 2024

I read all this and I was like “nooo” and then I was like… ok April fools https://t.co/3NlAg1p7cr — ana (taylor’s version) (@invisibleasu) April 1, 2024

This was the first April Fools joke that got me and it's only 9:30am — Gage Cline (@GageCline) April 1, 2024

I know it’s a joke but let’s not even put this type of thing out into the universe. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/EBOmOz2WfM — Max Schmeling (@maxschmeling) April 1, 2024

Nope not falling for it JReid! Three-peat still loading... — Mandy Meyer (@MandyMeyer) April 1, 2024

Not good for my ️Justin! — Scott Moore (@scottrmoore) April 1, 2024