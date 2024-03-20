Chiefs safety Mike Edwards signs with AFC rival. He posted a final message to KC fans

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards is the newest member of the Buffalo Bills, signing a one-year deal with the AFC East team on Wednesday.

Following the announcement, Edwards expressed appreciation for Chiefs fans on his X (formerly Twitter account) after spending one season in Kansas City.

“Thank you for everything Chiefs Kingdom!” Edwards said. “Brought me in with no hesitation and made family! Will always have a special place with me. Love forever!”

Edwards, 27, was a significant part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run a year ago. Signed as a third safety, Edwards stepped into a starting role late after teammate Bryan Cook suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The Chiefs signed him as a late free-agent addition last offseason. Talking to reporters on Feb. 8, general manager Brett Veach said the team didn’t initially believe Edwards would be available to KC for his eventual one-year, $3 million contract during last year’s free-agency period.

“Thought he was going to get 4 or 5 (million) on the open market, it wasn’t there and now all of a sudden, all these teams that needed a safety got a safety,” Veach said. “Now he’s looking for a fit as a third (safety), and now we come back into play.”

Edwards, who ranked 151st in Pro Football Focus’ free-agent rankings, played in all 17 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2023. He added an interception and two fumble recoveries, including a scoop-and-score touchdown in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Edwards also intercepted Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa in the Chiefs’ first playoff game.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo praised Edwards often last season for his intelligence, saying he picked up the new defense quickly. Coach Andy Reid also appreciated Edwards.

“You’re going to look at him and you’re not going to say that he’s the fastest guy, the biggest guy, strongest guy or any of that,” Reid said of Edwards last season. “He just knows how to play the game. He’s got great instincts. Smart, smart kid. Tough.”

Buffalo was in need of back-end reinforcements after the team’s two starters — Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde — hit free agency this offseason.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, appear to have younger options to replace Edwards after his departure. Cook figures to be healthy at the start of next season, while fourth-round rookie Chamarri Conner can also play safety after earning increased playing time late.