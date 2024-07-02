Children have been ignored in election campaigns, major charity warns

The head of England’s oldest children’s charity has warned that the UK is “not a country for children” and blasted political parties for ignoring young people in their general election campaigning.

Carol Homden, chief executive of Coram, said children have been “conspicuous by their absence” in the campaigns, despite life getting worse for them after decades of progress.

She said there has not been enough focus on children in the run up to the election, despite 4.3 million children living in poverty, record numbers of children in care, soaring mental health problems and huge pressure on childcare.

She warned: “The UK in 2024 is not a country for children and young people. This must change.”

She added: “With just one day to go until the general election, children and young people have been conspicuous by their absence in the campaign to date as the parties have traded blows over their respective programmes.

“For most of my time as CEO of Coram the big decisions made by government have rarely put the impact on the lives of the younger generation at the forefront of the decision-making process.

“Both our own direct experience of delivering services to meet growing demand as well as a wide range of data suggest that, for many, life for children and young people today is getting worse after decades of progress.”

Dr Homden’s intervention comes after Coram, which was established in 1739 as the Foundling Hospital, called on the new government for financial and policy commitments to benefit children, at a cost of up to £17.7billion.

This “triple key” of investments for children would give them the economic security the “triple lock” on pensions gave to older people, she said.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dr Homden said: “Is the goal that we educate, feed and nurture our children and young people and ensure their rights are upheld too much to ask? Or is it the minimum that a civilised society should be offering its next generation to safeguard our future?”

Coram has also released data showing that the vast majority of councils across England are not confident they can deliver all of the promised free childcare places pledged by the government in its huge expansion of childcare.

Research published by Coram Family and Childcare found that just 11 per cent of councils in England are confident they will have enough places to meet demand by September 2025, which is when working parents have been told they can get 30 hours free childcare for children aged nine months and above.

Three quarter of councils said their biggest concern is recruiting enough staff.

Dr Homden has also warned that London will become a ghost city if more is not done to make life more affordable for families.

She told the Evening Standard that London is not a child-friendly city and said more must be done to stem the exodus of families, who are under more pressure from the cost-of-living crisis than those elsewhere.

In a blog post published today Dr Homden said: “Coram’s own YouGov polling shows that the majority of the public understand the need for a greater focus on our youngest citizens and that this crosses lines of party and age.

“Substantial majorities are in favour of more support for children in care, free school meals and the reforms necessary to deliver a first-class early education and childcare system.”