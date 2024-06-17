Children reported missing in Ontario, last seen in Manitoba believed to be with their mother, RCMP say

Police are searching for the three missing boys — Leon, 12, Thomas, 9, and Christopher, 11 — who are believed to be with their mother, Astrid Schiller. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP - image credit)

Police are asking for help to find three children who were reported missing in Ontario in December, who were last seen at a home in Manitoba and who are now believed to be with their mother.

Mounties got a report around 2 a.m. on Sunday that the children, who had been reported missing in December from Durham, Ont., were at the Boissevain port of entry along the U.S. border, south of Boissevain, Man.

Officers found the children unharmed and with their mother, 55-year-old Astrid Schiller. The children were immediately taken into care in a safe environment, and their mother was arrested as a result of a warrant for child abduction from police in Durham, Manitoba RCMP said on Monday.

However, Schiller was later released from custody, as the warrant was not extended into Manitoba, Mounties said.

At 1:25 a.m. Monday, RCMP got a report that the three kids were no longer in care at a home in Forrest, Man., — a community about 13 kilometres north of Brandon, Man. — and were missing again.

Police are searching for the three boys: Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and Thomas, nine. They're believed to be back with their mother, who Mounties say is believed to be driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with a British Columbia licence plate SJ975W.

The case is not currently listed as an Amber Alert. Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said there are specific criteria for those alerts, and "this is being continually assessed by investigators."

RCMP say the three missing children are believed to be with their mother, who is believed to be driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with a British Columbia licence plate: SJ975W, similar to the vehicle in this stock photo.

RCMP say the three missing children are believed to be with their mother, who is believed to be driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with a British Columbia licence plate: SJ975W, similar to the vehicle in this stock photo. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

CBC News has reached out to the Durham Regional Police Service for comment but hasn't heard back.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information about the children's location is asked to contact their local police service, 911 or the Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

