China passes revised emergency response law to improve protection for lives, property

Reuters
·1 min read
Closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top legislative body passed a revised emergency response law on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, with the aim of improved protection for lives and property.

Extreme weather events have tested China's emergency response in recent years as it faces floods and drought, while disasters such as earthquakes have challenged the capabilities of local officials especially in remote and rural areas.

The revised law, which will take effect from Nov. 1, was passed by the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), Xinhua reported.

China's top legislator Zhao Leji said the new law will help "improve the ability to prevent and respond to emergencies and better protect people's lives and property," Xinhua quoted him as saying at the end of an NPC standing committee session.

The emergency response law, originally enacted in 2007, is to prevent and reduce emergencies as well as to mitigate and eliminate serious social hazards.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Ethan Wang; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alexander Smith)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Supreme Court rejects multibillion-dollar Purdue Pharma opioid settlement that shielded Sackler family

    The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a controversial settlement that would have sent billions of dollars to treatment programs and victims of the nation’s opioid epidemic but that also shielded the Sackler family from future lawsuits despite the fact that it made its fortune selling prescription opioids.

  • Alito rails against White House in social media case dissent

    Justice Samuel Alito railed against the White House in a dissenting Supreme Court opinion Wednesday, accusing the Biden administration of leading a “campaign to coerce Facebook” when it attempted to moderate misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic on social media. Joined by fellow conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, Alito dissented from his six colleagues…

  • House Republicans Launch Effort To Keep Steve Bannon Out Of Jail

    Republicans say Bannon’s subpoena had no legitimacy while their own subpoenas must be respected.

  • The Supreme Court strips the SEC of a critical enforcement tool in fraud cases

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday stripped the Securities and Exchange Commission of a major tool in fighting securities fraud in a decision that also could have far-reaching effects on other regulatory agencies.

  • Justice Sotomayor warns Supreme Court conservatives are unleashing ‘chaos’: ‘Today’s decision is a power grab’

    A decision that strips authority away from federal agencies threatens the separation of powers, she argues

  • North Carolina's restrictions on public mask-wearing are now law after some key revisions

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's contentious restrictions on public mask-wearing became law on Thursday after GOP lawmakers successfully overrode a veto by the state's Democratic governor.

  • Nadine Spencer removed from Toronto Police Services Board

    Nadine Spencer has been removed from the Toronto Police Service Board.City council passed an urgent motion from Coun. Shelley Carroll (Ward 17), without debate, on Thursday to rescind Spencer's appointment to the board of the largest police service in the country.Earlier this month, a CBC Toronto investigation discovered three seemingly fabricated, or misrepresented, employees on the websites of marketing companies owned by Spencer. At that time, in a series of email statements provided through

  • Justice Department charges nearly 200 people in $2.7 billion health care fraud schemes crackdown

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday, that nearly 200 people have been charged in a sweeping nationwide crackdown on health care fraud schemes with false claims topping $2.7 billion.

  • House Republicans want to arrest Merrick Garland, but some wonder: How?

    Some House Republicans want to hold Merrick Garland in "inherent contempt" of Congress, but not many lawmakers knows what that means.

  • Supreme Court Leaks Opinion Overturning Extreme Abortion Ban

    The U.S. Supreme Court suffered another embarrassing leak of a major abortion rights ruling on Wednesday when it briefly posted an order forcing Idaho to allow emergency abortions.The order in Moyle v. United States and Idaho v. United States was uploaded in error and has not been officially released, meaning it does not yet have the power of law. But if the 6-3 decision that was posted is the one that is officially published, it would be a major blow to an anti-abortion drive by Republican stat

  • One Loud GOP Congressman Is Spoiling His Party’s Messaging On IVF

    Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) claims in vitro fertilization, a broadly popular fertility treatment, kills more children than abortion.

  • India's president inaugurates newly elected parliament and sets out economic reforms as a key agenda

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s president inaugurated a new parliament on Thursday after national elections, listing the priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in coming years, including fast-tracking economic reforms and boosting small and medium-size enterprises to create jobs.

  • House overwhelmingly rejects Greene, Gosar efforts to cut off aid to Ukraine

    The House on Thursday rejected a flurry of amendments offered to an appropriations bill from Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to cut off aid to Ukraine, a signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine. Gosar and Greene proposed a series of amendments to the State Department, foreign operations and related programs appropriations…

  • French president postpones July visit to N.B.

    French President Emmanuel Macron will not travel to New Brunswick next month as planned."The province was notified by the French Consulate earlier this week that the visit has been postponed," said Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for Premier Blaine Higgs's cabinet, in a statement.A spokesperson for Macron confirmed the delay to Radio-Canada."The visit will not take place in July," Marie Tausig said by email.Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Macron would visit the provi

  • US charges Russian in Ukraine hack, offers $10 million reward

    A Russian was charged with conspiring to hack and destroy computer systems and data in Ukraine and allied countries including the United States, the Justice Department said on Wednesday, and announced a $10 million reward for information. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment against Amin Timovich Stigal, 22, on Tuesday, the department said in a statement. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the hacking targets included Kyiv's government systems and data with no military-related role, the department said.

  • Prominent Israelis call on Congress to rescind Netanyahu invitation

    A group of prominent Israelis is urging congressional leaders to revoke the invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress, calling it a “terrible mistake.” In an op-ed published Wednesday in The New York Times, six individuals from different areas of Israeli society argued an appearance by Netanyahu will…

  • Supreme Court Allows Emergency Abortion Care In Idaho For Now

    The ruling is a sigh of relief for abortion rights advocates, but even Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warns that "storm clouds loom ahead."

  • South Africa Cabinet Talks Stall After ANC Pulls Trade Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Talks between South Africa’s two biggest political parties on forming a cabinet stalled after the African National Congress withdrew an offer to appoint a member of the smaller Democratic Alliance as trade and industry minister, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergBiden Struggles as He Spars With Trump on Economy: Debate TakeawaysBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoBiden Strug

  • Germany demands new citizens accept Israel’s right to exist

    People applying for naturalization in Germany will now be required to affirm Israel’s right to exist, under changes to the country’s citizenship law.

  • The Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho for now in a limited ruling

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for Idaho hospitals to provide emergency abortions, for now, in a procedural order that left key questions unanswered and could mean the issue ends up before the conservative-majority court again soon.