Chinese Grand Prix: Start time UK, grid positions, weather forecast, how to watch F1 on TV

The F1 calendar reaches its first Chinese Grand Prix in five years this weekend.

The Shanghai International Circuit is back in use for the first time since 2019 and offers the first sprint race of the year.

Dominant world champion Max Verstappen returned to form to win the Japanese Grand Prix and, while he is not a huge fan of the sprint format, the Dutchman is favourite to taste victory again and won the sprint race on Saturday morning before finishing first in qualifying.

Here’s everything you need to know about the China Grand Prix.

When is the China Grand Prix?

The Chinese Grand Prix begins at 7am BST on Sunday 21 April, 2024.

China Grand Prix session schedule

The full weekend schedule is as follows (all times GMT):

Grand Prix: Sunday, 7am

China Grand Prix weather forecast

QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION



Five poles in a row in 2024 for Max Verstappen 😮#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/NdIRvnHzMW — Formula 1 (@F1) April 20, 2024



Friday morning is expected to be mostly sunny with a veil of clouds growing thicker as the day move towards the afternoon. Wet conditions are expected on Saturday morning, although they will likely improve.

Sunday will likely be cloudy, though it will brighten up in the afternoon.

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session will be broadcast live on on Sky Sports F1. Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 9.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.