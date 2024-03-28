Chris Hayes Turns Jeffrey Clark Lawyer's TV Fear Into Brutal Reality

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes made a mockery of Jeffrey Clark after a lawyer for the Donald Trump ally and former Department of Justice official feared clips from his client’s disbarment hearing would wind up on the network. (Watch the video below).

Clark, who could potentially lose his law license for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, appeared in front of a three-person panel of the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility on Wednesday.

Clark is one of 18 co-defendants charged alongside the former president in the Georgia election interference case and has pleaded not guilty. He’s also identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in the federal election interference case against Trump.

Hayes noted that Clark’s lawyer Charles Burnham tried to “strike a deal” at the hearing so his client could avoid repeatedly evoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

“And he said he wanted to do so in order to avoid a very specific outcome,” said Hayes before flipping to a clip of Burnham wanting to avoid “us all being on MSNBC for no good reason.”

Hayes continued, “Suffice to say, that ploy did not work.”

The MSNBC host later tossed to several clips of Clark evoking his Fifth Amendment rights in response to questions at the hearing.

During a disbarment hearing, Jeffrey Clark’s attorney argued his client shouldn’t have to take the stand because it could be played on MSNBC... pic.twitter.com/LpBy1aMsgG — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 28, 2024

