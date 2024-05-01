Chris Hemsworth corrects claims he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Cover Media

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Australian star has clarified that he does not have Alzheimer's, two years after revealing that he carries a gene that puts him at greater risk of developing the disease. "It really kind of p**sed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this,"."No matter how much I said 'This is not a death sentence,' the story became that I have dementia and I'm reconsidering life and retiring and so on.".

