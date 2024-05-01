Chris Hemsworth corrects claims he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Reuters Videos

STORY: A smiling, healthy looking King Charles returned to public duties on Tuesday (April 30). The British monarch's visit to a London cancer treatment center was his first engagement since being diagnosed with the disease himself in February. Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (April 26) that doctors were sufficiently pleased with the 75-year-old king's response to treatment for the unspecified form of cancer. And that he would be able to resume some public-facing engagements.King Charles, who has become the new Patron of the Cancer Research UK charity, met patients and medical specialists at the University College Hospital Macmillan Center with his wife Queen Camilla. Charles' health issues began in January, when it was revealed that he would be undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.The following month, the palace said tests had uncovered the presence of a "form of cancer".It offered no further details, beyond saying that it did not involve his prostate.The king has been resting and undergoing cancer treatment since then, continuing with official state duties in private. He was well enough to greet well-wishers after an Easter church service at the end of March.While his diary will be carefully managed to minimize any risks to his health, the palace says he may attend some annual events.Those could include the "Trooping the Colour" military parade and commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings, both in June.The palace has also confirmed Charles and Camilla will host a state visit by the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako in late June.Charles' illness came less than 18 months after he succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth.