Chris Hemsworth Didn’t Land Role In Kevin Costner-Directed Film After Costner Cast Himself: “As Long As I’m Still Young Enough To Play It, I’ll Play It”

Chris Hemsworth wanted to play a role in a film project directed by Kevin Costner. However, the Thor actor soon discovered he had lost the part to Costner himself.

“There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role],’” Hemsworth said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’d love [to have] him as a director. I was like, ‘Goddamnit!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’ Didn’t work. I didn’t get the part.”

More from Deadline

Hemsworth didn’t reveal what the film was about and described the movie as “abstract and interesting” and noted it was “a small story about a man and a woman.”

“It’s better seen in his wheelhouse for sure, as far as the kind of Western environment. There’s horses involved, he’s a horse wrangler, and my wife read it and loves horses,” Hemsworth said. “We have 10 or 11 horses back home and so she’s like, ‘You’ve got to do this.'”

ET interviewed Costner at CinemaCon last week and asked him about Hemsworth’s interest in the film he was directing.

“It’s a love story, but as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it. Chris will have to wait his turn,” Costner said. “[Hemsworth] ’s so handsome, and he’s so good. He’s going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I’m glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.