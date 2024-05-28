Chris Martin Gives 64-Year-Old Coldplay Fan with Arthritis a Ride to the Show

"I was clutching his shoulder and having a chat like two old women," the excited fan said of her ride with Martin

Matt Jelonek/WireImage Chris Martin during a 2023 concert in Australia

Chris Martin made a special stop — and one fan's day — ahead of Coldplay's concert on Sunday, May 26.

A fan of the seven-time Grammy-winning band shared Martin's act of kindness via X (formerly Twitter) as Coldplay took the stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton's Stockwood Park in England.

"That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift," wrote Saundra Glenn, adding, "Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened."

She continued, "What a decent bloke ❤️. We had a nice chat too."

Glenn, who lives with osteoarthritis and "a dodgy right hip" later detailed her interaction with the 47-year-old frontman in an interview with the BBC. She told the outlet she was walking to the box office when she took a break and rested near a fence. Then, she thought about turning around and watching the concert from home.

"But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I'd never get another chance to see them in my hometown," said Glenn, 64.

That's when a black Mercedes approached her, and a woman inside asked her if she needed a ride.

"The door opens and I said, 'Oh that's Chris Martin, I can't get in with him,'" Glenn recalled. However, others in the vehicle reassured her, "'Yes you can.'"

Ole Jensen/Getty Images Chris Martin performing in Denmark in 2023

After a moment of hesitation, Glenn got into the car with Martin and sat next to him until they arrived at the "artist area" of the venue.



Once there, Martin still made sure Glenn was taken care of.

"When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said 'get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,'" Glenn said of the star musician.

"It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person."

She said she also gave Martin a good laugh when she told him, "I'm 64 Chris, I don't do festivals, I've come just to see you and now I've seen you and I can go home."

The two also had a nice chat, with Martin telling Glenn that he enjoyed Luton, leading Glenn to recommend he eat at local eatery Chicken George.

The "Sparks" singer also encouraged Glenn with a few words when she told him that both of her parents are no longer alive.

"He said 'You're not going anywhere yet', I was clutching his shoulder and having a chat like two old women," said Glenn.

Summing up the encounter, she swooned, "I met Chris Martin and had a conversation with him and he's such a nice man! He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for, and he's given Luton its cool back, thank you."



