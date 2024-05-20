Chris Pratt Has Asked Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to Costar with Him in a Movie: 'She's Actually a Very Good Actress' (Exclusive)

Pratt told PEOPLE that when his wife laughs she laughs so hard "she'd probably laugh through the take and ruin it"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Garfield Movie' on May 19, 2024

Chris Pratt is stepping out for his latest — orange and furry — movie with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger by his side.

On Sunday, May 19, Pratt 44, appeared on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Sony's new animated The Garfield Movie, in which the Guardians of the Galaxy star lends his voice to the beloved lasagna-loving cat Garfield. His wife supported him at the event at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor says he'd love for Schwarzenegger, 34, to be his partner onscreen, too.

"I've asked her," he replies when asked if he'd ever work with her on a project. "I think she could be great. Because she's actually a very good actress."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Garfield Movie' on May 19, 2024

"When she's doing impressions and I'm like, 'You're really good.' And she's like, 'No way. I could never do it. I would laugh too much,' " he continues, admitting that it's probably true, because when she starts laughing she doesn't stop.

"So she'd probably laugh through the take and ruin it," Pratt adds.

The couple, who married in 2019, have two daughters — Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, who turns 2 on Tuesday, May 21. He also shares son, Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt tells PEOPLE he's excited that all of his kids will get to enjoy The Garfield Movie.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Chris Pratt

"A movie like Garfield, it's truly safe for all ages, and my daughters are both very young. My son's 11, so he's seen a lot of the things that I'm in, but my girls have never seen anything I've been in, so this will probably be the first thing that they see," he says.



His costars Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Snoop Dogg and Calum Scott joined him on the red carpet for the film's premiere.

The movie's synopsis reads: "After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father — scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) — Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."



The Parks and Recreation star's voice role comes more than a year after he voiced video game icon Mario in 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned more than $1 million worldwide. Nintendo and Illumination announced in March that they intend to release a follow-up movie in 2026.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Chris Pratt attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Garfield Movie' on May 19, 2024

Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang also lend their voices to the film, which marks Garfield's first time on the big screen since 2006.

Bill Murray previously voiced the titular feline in 2004's Garfield: The Movie and its sequel, A Tail of Two Kitties, two years later.



The Garfield Movie is in theaters May 24.



