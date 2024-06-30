Chris Pratt Says He’d Be “More Than Happy” To Join DCU After Visiting James Gunn On ‘Superman: Legacy’ Set

After taking on the MCU multiverse, Chris Pratt isn’t ruling out a jaunt to the DCU.

After recently visiting director James Gunn on the set of Superman: Legacy, the actor said “there’s always a chance” he could make the franchise leap, but he played coy when it came to naming a character he’d like to play.

“I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide,” Pratt told TMZ. “I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure.

When asked flat-out if he’d join the competing franchise, Pratt didn’t hesitate in declaring, “Yes, of course”

“If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it,” he continued. “Of course I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it.”

His comments come after Gunn shared a photo of Pratt on the set of Superman: Legacy earlier this month. “Always nice to have friends visiting set,” he captioned the post.

Pratt previously made his MCU debut as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was directed by Gunn. They reunited for the sequels in 2017 and 2023, as well as Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Since taking over DC Studios with Peter Safran in 2022, Gunn has been hard at work directing Superman: Legacy, which will kick off a new DC multiverse. The movie stars David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

After confirming he’s open to casting MCU actors in his upcoming DCU work, Gunn told Empire that a crossover between the two comic book worlds is “more likely now that I’m in charge,” adding: “That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Gunn has since been in talks with Pratt’s Guardians co-star Pom Klementieff to play a “specific character” in the DCU, she recently confirmed.

