Chris Pratt Shares Painful Ankle Injury Photos from “Mercy” Set: ‘Should Be Interesting Moving Forward’

“Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle," the actor shared

Chris Pratt is hard at work on his latest project!

“Mercy filming day 4,” the actor, 44, began in an Instagram caption on Thursday, April 18.

His post contained two photos, both of which showed an intense injury on his ankle.

“I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff,” he explained while showing off a picture of himself with his feet elevated, and one shoe off with a makeshift ice pack tied around his ankle.

“Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward. 🧐,” he continued.

In the second photo, he nixed the ice pack to show off a fresh scar.

Pratt stars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller opposite Rebecca Ferguson. According to a synopsis shared by Deadline, the film follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and must prove his innocence in a future where capital crime has swelled.

Rafi Gavron, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi and Kylie Rogers are also starring.

A release date has not yet been revealed, but it’s likely that once the film arrives, Pratt’s father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger will proudly show his support.

Last April, the Terminator star, 76, praised Pratt when his Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released. In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the former politician said that his son-in-law "crushed" his latest performance as Star-Lord.

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW," Schwarzenegger wrote. "@prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

Pratt married the actor's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in 2019. The couple share two children together — daughters Lyla Maria, 3, and 23-month-old Eloise Christina. He is also a father to 11-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger stopped by Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast where he expressed his approval of his daughter’s choice of a husband.

“I’m really happy that my daughter has found him. And that he has found her… they found each other,” he said. “Because they fit really well together and they just look wonderful together. They’re so in love with each other.”

The Kindergarten Cop star also said that he and Pratt can bond over their careers.

“I mean, he’s really great,” Arnold shared. “We talk a lot about show business because this is a whole new era now, and so we talk about that vs. when I got into the game.”

Before the interview ended, he also spoke about the joys of being a grandfather.

“I love the grandkids,” he confessed. “When Katherine comes over with the kids and they play with the animals for hours, they just love it.”



