Christie Brinkley Gushes Over Her 'Babies' as She Shares Rare Group Photo with Her 3 Kids

The model, 70, offered a belated look at her Mother's Day celebration with her children Alexa Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Jack Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley/Instagram Christie Brinkley and her three kids

Christie Brinkley's kids came together for a special family reunion.

On Thursday, May 23, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress and former model, 70, shared a post on Instagram offering a belated look at her Mother's Day celebration. She explained how her three kids all stopped by to indulge in some homemade pizza and spend time together for the holiday.

"There’s no place like… H💙ME‼️❤️❤️❤️," Brinkley began her caption. "My babies all came home for #mothersday and made a 'Build your own Pizza' lunch! Fun!"

"Thank you @alexarayjoel @ryanjgleason @jackbrinkleycook @sailorbrinkleycook @itsfurtun and @artminsta for these delightful pix!" she wrote, tagging her children's respective partners before noting: "[The] light was beautiful 😜."

In the photos, Brinkley can be seen standing in her kitchen with tons of pizza ingredients and toppings spread out across the island, as she and her daughters — Alexa Ray Joel, 38, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 25 — and son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 28, all partake in a group hug. Another photo shows the mom of three blowing a chef's kiss as her kids laugh and embrace.

Related: Christie Brinkley Models Alongside Daughters in Sweet Mother's Day Fashion Campaign

Although the model and businesswoman often shares photos of herself and her children, this marks a rare occasion when everyone was together at once.

Brinkley shares Alexa with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Jack with her ex-husband and real estate developer Richard Taubman. She shares Sailor with architect Peter Cook, who also adopted Jack before their divorce in 2008.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Back in 2017, the whole family got together for PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful issue, where they all participated in interviews about their dynamic as a group — as well as opened up about what traits they inherited from their supermodel mom.

"I think that the main thing I got from my mom was a sense of adventure," Jack — an entrepreneur who has stayed away from the entertainment industry — said at the time. "Probably my favorite thing in the world is the ocean. I surf, I sail, I swim. Whatever it is, everything that has to do with the ocean, I’ve learned from her so I think that’s something I’ve gained from her because she loves the ocean, too."

Related: Christie Brinkley's 3 Kids: All About Alexa, Jack and Sailor

Alexa Ray Joel/Instagram Christie Brinkley with her kids Alexa Joel, Sailor and Jack

"We definitely keep each other humble — we tease each other," Alexa, a musician like her famous father — chimed in. "It's very grounding to be with my family."

Sailor — who is following in Brinkley's footsteps and has modeled for publications including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Vogue — added of her mother: "She's never acted like a diva. And to me, that's very very important. I've worked with a lot of people, other models, who have just not appreciated where they are or and who they're with and what they’re creating, how much work goes into everything. I try to be appreciative."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alexa also said at the time that her mom "sees the beauty in everything."

"[She has] an endless zest and vivaciousness for life, like endless!" Alexa told PEOPLE. "She's never tired. It amazes me because I never see her sleeping that much. But for some reason, she awakes perfectly refreshed and jubilant and little slice of sunshine… She sees the good and the beauty and the art in everything. She sees hearts in the clouds and things that people wouldn’t normally notice."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.